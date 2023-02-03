China claims balloon seen over US airspace is 'civilian airship' used for research

United State officials said that a Chinese spy balloon had been flying over the US for a few days, a brazen act just days before US Secretary of State Antony Blicken's planned trip to Beijing.

China said on Friday that an 'airship' flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes, and it apologised for invading US airspace.

In its statement late on Friday, China's foreign ministry said it would maintain communications with the US to handle the unexpected situation properly.

The statement added, "The airship is Chinese and used for meteorological and other scientific research. The airship deviated from its intended course due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability."

"China regrets that the airship inadvertently crossed into the United States due to force majeure. China will continue to communicate with the US side to handle this accident properly," the document mentioned.

