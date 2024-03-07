Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN)

In a newly released documentary, it was disclosed that Stockton Rush, the late Chief Executive Officer of OceanGate, made a concerning statement weeks before the submersible imploded during the Titan trip to the Titanic's wreckage in June 2023.

In a newly released documentary titled "Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster," it was disclosed that Stockton Rush, the late Chief Executive Officer of OceanGate, made a concerning statement weeks before the submersible imploded during the Titan trip to the Titanic's wreckage in June 2023. The revelation came from an interview with Canada's St John's Radio on February 9, 2023, where Rush remarked, "What could go wrong?" while discussing his upcoming voyage. He mentioned how he managed to accommodate four additional individuals inside the compact submersible to witness the Titanic wreckage over 12,000 feet beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

"For many it's haunting. When I'm down there driving the sub, it's a different experience for me... I don't get to absorb it until I get to the surface," Rush had added.

During an interview with Canada's St John's Radio on February 9, 2023, Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, shared insights into the decision to undertake the Titanic wreck voyage in June, citing the calmness of the surrounding waters at that time. He emphasized the suitability of the Polar Prince vessel for navigating icy conditions, prompting the mission's earlier scheduling. Rush highlighted the meticulous design of the submersible for this specific undertaking.

Additionally, Rush expressed admiration for the marine life and breathtaking underwater vistas, while confidently asserting the Titan's capabilities and its ability to withstand the immense pressure of the Atlantic depths.

"The key element with any sub, submersible or submarine, is the pressure vessel: what you're in. Make sure that thing doesn't collapse. So we spent a lot of time with NASA and Boeing and everybody else to make sure that doesn't collapse," he added.

Rush faced criticism for reportedly disregarding significant safety concerns regarding the Titanic expedition. In 2021, he admitted to "bending the rules" during the construction of the Titanic tourist submersible. Moreover, in 2022, he downplayed concerns about a loud bang during a previous dive on the sub, dismissing it as "not a soothing sound," and suggesting that such noises were commonplace among deep-sea subs.

Furthermore, approximately one hour and 45 minutes after the submersible's launch, the Polar Prince, the command ship, lost contact with the vessel roughly 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

After nearly five days, experts recovered presumed human remains from the remnants of the Titan submersible. The mangled debris from the small submersible was transported to eastern Canada, marking the conclusion of a challenging search-and-recovery operation. Additionally, a debris field was discovered on the seafloor, located 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, which rests over two miles below the ocean's surface and 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

Among those who tragically perished in the accident were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, and CEO Stockton Rush himself. Subsequently, OceanGate ceased these expeditions.