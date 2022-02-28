  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: ISKCON temples provides food, shelter to stranded; food relief for Indian students

    “ISKCON temples all over Ukraine are ready to serve people in need. Our devotees and temples are committed to serving those in distress. Our temple doors are open for service,” said Vice-President of ISKCON, Kolkata, Radharaman Das.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 6:39 PM IST
    Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has opened the temple gates to serve the needy people in the Eastern European country. Also, the India Embassy in Hungary has sought ISKCON’S help in arranging food and water for the Indian students arriving to board flight to India.

    “Meanwhile ISKCON Hungary has started food relief for Indian Students & refugees who are arriving from Ukraine. The India Embassy in Hungary has sought ISKCON'S help in arranging food & water for the Indian Students arriving to board flight to India,” Vice-President of ISKCON, Kolkata, Radharaman Das tweeted.

    “ISKCON has over 54 temples in Ukraine and our devotees and the temples are trying to serve others in whatever way they can serve. Today morning we got an update from our devotees in Kyiv and by Lord Krishna’s grace, all of them are safe and our 54 temples are safe too,” he added.

    “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. Our ISKCON devotees in Ukraine are in fact one step ahead. When life throws lemons at them, they make lemonade and share it with others. In these difficult times, our devotees are busy serving others, risking their own lives,” stated Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata.

    Meanwhile, Raju Gopal Das, a devotee of Kyiv’s Hare Krishna temple shared a video on the situation in the city. He said, “The situation among the devotees is stable. Everyone is afraid and disturbed. We have prepared the temple for devotees.”

    To find the nearest temples around you in Ukraine, please visit: https://centres.iskcon.org/centre-region/ukraine/

