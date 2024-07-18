Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Caught on camera: Iraqi Resistance leader Al-Kaabi sets up, fires drone in attack on Israel's Eilat (WATCH)

    Akram Al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of Iraqi militia Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, was caught on camera recently launching a drone towards the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

    Caught on camera: Iraqi Resistance leader Al-Kaabi sets up, fires drone in attack on Israel's Eilat (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    In a bold move underscoring escalating tensions, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Wednesday claimed responsibility for launching a drone attack against what it called "a vital target of the [Israeli] occupation" in the occupied Palestinian city of Eilat. Video footage released by the group depicts Akram al-Kaabi, the leader of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, personally overseeing and executing the operation.

    The attack, described as a response to what the Resistance terms "ongoing Israeli massacres" in Gaza, marks a significant escalation in regional hostilities. The group alleges that at least three explosive-laden drones were deployed towards Eilat, aiming to strike what they describe as vital military targets of the Israeli occupation. They further vowed to intensify such strikes against what they deem as "enemy strongholds."

    The group also published footage documenting the preparation of the drones launched towards Eilat, with Akram al-Kaabi setting up and firing the munition.

    Reports indicated that this recent drone attack follows a series of similar operations, including suicide drone assaults and the use of locally-developed al-Arqab cruise missiles. These actions purportedly target Israeli military installations in response to the deadly incident in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, where scores of Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured.

    On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq reportedly conducted three separate operations, deploying suicide drones against specific targets and launching a third operation using locally-developed al-Arqab cruise missiles.

    In response to these attacks, Israeli authorities, following their policy of not disclosing losses from operations involving support for Palestinians in Gaza and their resistance efforts, have refrained from releasing details about the impact of the operations carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

     

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 1:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why Bangladesh's universities are shut indefinitely amid student protests AJR

    Explained: Why Bangladesh's universities are shut indefinitely amid student protests

    'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate anr

    'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid presidential election campaigning in Las Vegas anr

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid campaigning in Las Vegas

    JD Vance controversial stance on Ukraine aid and Asia intervention

    Hillbilly Elegy author’s political move: JD Vance’s controversial stance on Ukraine aid & W Asia intervention

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda vkp

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Mother brutally assaults minor son, sends video to husband amid family dispute (WATCH) AJR

    Uttarakhand: Mother brutally assaults minor son, sends video to husband amid family dispute (WATCH)

    Idli at Rs 10, dosa at Rs 20': Bengaluru restaurant's affordable prices leaves internet shocked gcw

    'Idli at Rs 10, dosa at Rs 20': Bengaluru restaurant's affordable prices leaves internet shocked

    Giant Pandas: 7 places where you can find these fur babies ATG EAI

    Giant Pandas: 7 places where you can find these fur babies

    Shuttler HS Prannoy resilient despite health setbacks, gears up for Paris Olympics 2024 debut snt

    Shuttler HS Prannoy resilient despite health setbacks, gears up for Paris Olympics 2024 debut

    Kerala: Three teenage girls go missing from Aluva orphanage; probe begins anr

    Kerala: Three teenage girls go missing from Aluva orphanage; probe begins

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon