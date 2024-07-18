Caught on camera: Iraqi Resistance leader Al-Kaabi sets up, fires drone in attack on Israel's Eilat (WATCH)

Akram Al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of Iraqi militia Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, was caught on camera recently launching a drone towards the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

In a bold move underscoring escalating tensions, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Wednesday claimed responsibility for launching a drone attack against what it called "a vital target of the [Israeli] occupation" in the occupied Palestinian city of Eilat. Video footage released by the group depicts Akram al-Kaabi, the leader of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, personally overseeing and executing the operation.

The attack, described as a response to what the Resistance terms "ongoing Israeli massacres" in Gaza, marks a significant escalation in regional hostilities. The group alleges that at least three explosive-laden drones were deployed towards Eilat, aiming to strike what they describe as vital military targets of the Israeli occupation. They further vowed to intensify such strikes against what they deem as "enemy strongholds."

The group also published footage documenting the preparation of the drones launched towards Eilat, with Akram al-Kaabi setting up and firing the munition.

Reports indicated that this recent drone attack follows a series of similar operations, including suicide drone assaults and the use of locally-developed al-Arqab cruise missiles. These actions purportedly target Israeli military installations in response to the deadly incident in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, where scores of Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured.

On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq reportedly conducted three separate operations, deploying suicide drones against specific targets and launching a third operation using locally-developed al-Arqab cruise missiles.

In response to these attacks, Israeli authorities, following their policy of not disclosing losses from operations involving support for Palestinians in Gaza and their resistance efforts, have refrained from releasing details about the impact of the operations carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

