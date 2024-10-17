Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams Justin Trudeau's pro-Khalistan stance, warns Hindus are not safe

    Canadian MP Chandra Arya has raised serious allegations against the Trudeau government, accusing them of supporting Khalistan and jeopardizing the safety of Hindus in Canada. He also mentioned receiving threats himself.

    Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams Justin Trudeau's pro-Khalistan stance, warns Hindus are not safe AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Relations between Canada and India have deteriorated significantly after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has recalled its diplomats from Canada due to safety concerns and has asked six Canadian diplomats to leave the country by October 19. Meanwhile, Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has stated that Hindus are not safe in Canada under the pro-Khalistan Trudeau government.

    Canadian MP Chandra Arya said, "Canada has long been grappling with the problem of Khalistani extremism. Khalistanis like Gurpatwant Singh Pannu are inciting people to violence against Hindus there. This has left the Hindu community extremely scared." He further exposed the pro-Khalistan Trudeau government, saying that Khalistanis are receiving political protection in Canada.

    Oviya Helen leaked video: Actress takes action, files complaint over alleged viral MMS

    MP said - My life is also in danger

    Chandra Arya, MP from Nepean, Canada, said in a video message, "Khalistani terrorist Pannu has also threatened me, after which my security has been increased. Some time ago, Pannu had said - There is no place in Canada for Chandra Arya and his supporters. They are promoting India's agenda here. In such a situation, they should leave the country and return to India."

    Difficult to attend Hindu events without police protection

    Chandra Arya said, "In the last few months, there has been a spate of hate speech and violence against the Hindu and Indian community. As a Hindu MP, I have personally experienced these concerns. I had to attend a Hindu event last week under heavy security from the Canadian police. Khalistani protesters did not want me to participate in that event."

    No concrete measures for the safety of Hindus

    According to MP Chandra Arya, "I have not seen any leader or government officer in Canada reassuring Canadian Hindus about their safety. We do not want any foreign interference in Canada, but we also do not want Canada to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries. The issue related to Khalistani extremism is entirely Canada's problem and it is also the job of our government to resolve it."

    Caught on camera: Chilling final moment when Bahraich riots victim Gopal collapsed after being shot (WATCH)

    We have to raise our voice ourselves

    Appealing to the Hindu community living in Canada, Chandra Arya said, "We are from the most educated and successful community in Canada, which has done a lot for the development of Canada. Despite this, some leaders here are playing into the hands of Khalistanis. We have to raise our voice together to address our concerns. The accountability of all leaders has to be fixed so that they take care of our interests and safety."

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Go back to India f**k off Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH) snt

    'Go back to India, f**k off!': Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Bangladesh ICT issues arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, 45 others for 'crimes against humanity' shk

    Bangladesh ICT issues arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, 45 others for 'crimes against humanity'

    Pakistan Over 200 arrested in Rawalpindi as protests over alleged rape of Lahore student turn violent (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan: Over 200 arrested in Rawalpindi as protests over alleged rape of Lahore student turn violent (WATCH)

    Accused no longer Indian Govt employee, satisfied with cooperation: US on Pannun 'assassination' probe (WATCH) snt

    Accused no longer Indian Govt employee, satisfied with cooperation: US on Pannun 'assassination' probe (WATCH)

    "No hard evidence, just intelligence": Trudeau's new revelation amid escalating diplomatic row with India anr

    Trudeau’s deposition at Commission of Inquiry confirms Canada did not share any evidence: India

    Recent Stories

    Shweta Tiwari Bikini Photos Dubai Vacation Viral Pictures vkp

    Shweta Tiwari's Bikini photos set internet on fire

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days gcw

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH) shk

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH)

    Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against New Zealand, sets embarrassing record among active players dmn

    Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against NZ, sets embarrassing record among active players

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth ATG

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon