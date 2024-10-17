Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams Justin Trudeau's pro-Khalistan stance, warns Hindus are not safe

Canadian MP Chandra Arya has raised serious allegations against the Trudeau government, accusing them of supporting Khalistan and jeopardizing the safety of Hindus in Canada. He also mentioned receiving threats himself.

Relations between Canada and India have deteriorated significantly after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has recalled its diplomats from Canada due to safety concerns and has asked six Canadian diplomats to leave the country by October 19. Meanwhile, Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has stated that Hindus are not safe in Canada under the pro-Khalistan Trudeau government.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya said, "Canada has long been grappling with the problem of Khalistani extremism. Khalistanis like Gurpatwant Singh Pannu are inciting people to violence against Hindus there. This has left the Hindu community extremely scared." He further exposed the pro-Khalistan Trudeau government, saying that Khalistanis are receiving political protection in Canada.

MP said - My life is also in danger

Chandra Arya, MP from Nepean, Canada, said in a video message, "Khalistani terrorist Pannu has also threatened me, after which my security has been increased. Some time ago, Pannu had said - There is no place in Canada for Chandra Arya and his supporters. They are promoting India's agenda here. In such a situation, they should leave the country and return to India."

Difficult to attend Hindu events without police protection

Chandra Arya said, "In the last few months, there has been a spate of hate speech and violence against the Hindu and Indian community. As a Hindu MP, I have personally experienced these concerns. I had to attend a Hindu event last week under heavy security from the Canadian police. Khalistani protesters did not want me to participate in that event."

No concrete measures for the safety of Hindus

According to MP Chandra Arya, "I have not seen any leader or government officer in Canada reassuring Canadian Hindus about their safety. We do not want any foreign interference in Canada, but we also do not want Canada to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries. The issue related to Khalistani extremism is entirely Canada's problem and it is also the job of our government to resolve it."

We have to raise our voice ourselves

Appealing to the Hindu community living in Canada, Chandra Arya said, "We are from the most educated and successful community in Canada, which has done a lot for the development of Canada. Despite this, some leaders here are playing into the hands of Khalistanis. We have to raise our voice together to address our concerns. The accountability of all leaders has to be fixed so that they take care of our interests and safety."

