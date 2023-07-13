Can UNSC claim to speak for the world without the largest democracy as a permanent member: PM Modi

In an interview with a French publication before heading to France for the Bastille Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for adjustments in the international system and institutions to grant India, the world's largest democracy, its rightful place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there is a "natural expectation of adjustments in the international system and institutions to give the rightful place to the world's largest democracy". In an interview with a French publication before flying to France to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations, PM Modi made a strong pitch for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

"The issue is not just of credibility, but something much larger. How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country and its largest democracy is not a permanent member," the Prime Minister asked during the interview with Les Echos.

PM Modi criticized the UN Security Council as an institution out of sync with the changed world order, pointing to its imbalanced membership and opaque decision-making processes. He highlighted that many countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, recognize the necessity for reforms, including acknowledging the role India should play in the Security Council.

As the world's largest democracy, India's success would demonstrate the efficacy of democracy and the coexistence of diversity and harmony. PM Modi stressed the expectation for adjustments in the international system and institutions to provide India with its rightful place, given its unparalleled social and economic diversity.

Regarding India's soft power, PM Modi highlighted the country's contributions to global peace and progress, such as exporting yoga, ayurveda, spirituality, science, mathematics, and astronomy, rather than war and subjugation.

Expressing concern about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the world, particularly the Global South, PM Modi reiterated India's clear and consistent stance. He emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict, offering India's support to genuine efforts aimed at ending the hostilities. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, and the UN Charter for all countries.