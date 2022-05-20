Cambodian government wants to save 'penis plant', tells tourists not to pluck it

The Ministry of Environment in Cambodia recently posted a message on its official Facebook page warning people not to pluck the endangered plant. An online video showing several ladies posing with the 'penis plant' near Bokor Mountain went viral, prompting the warning.

A rare plant species has been attracting attention in Cambodia for an unusual reason. The plant's striking similarity to male genitalia has piqued people's interest, prompting the government to advise against plucking it.

Because of its odd look, the carnivorous plant Nepenthes bokorensis has been called the 'penis plant.' According to Live Science, it is located in the hilly parts of western Cambodia and has a long tube that resembles an erect phallic. Due to its scarcity, the plant has become a favourite photo prop for visitors who visit the area and frequently pluck it. However, officials are concerned that the plant's rising popularity could lead to its extinction.

The Ministry of Environment in Cambodia recently posted a message on its official Facebook page warning people not to pluck the endangered plant. An online video showing several ladies posing with the 'penis plant' near Bokor Mountain went viral, prompting the warning.

Also Read | Watch: Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks Kannada in parliament, video goes viral

The ministry posted multiple photos of three ladies posing with the carnivorous plant they had removed. The ministry said, "What they are doing is wrong, and please don't do it again in the future!" It went on to say that they understand the concern for natural resources, but that harvesting them will endanger endangered species.

The endangered 'penis plant' attracts insects with its delicious scent and traps them in modified leaves. As a result, it's also called a pitcher plant. The native habitat of these plants has reduced owing to rising tourist and agricultural operations, according to a study published in the Cambodian Journal of Natural History.

Also Read | Indian-American bullied in school, but gets harsher punishment; video goes viral