California Wildfires: 100-yr-old Starbucks building destroyed beyond recognition; WATCH before & after video

California’s wildfires have devastated Palisades Village, destroying over 11,000 acres, 1,000 structures, and claiming five lives. The historic 100-year-old Starbucks building in Pacific Palisades is unrecognizable. Water shortages and high winds hampered firefighting efforts, leaving communities devastated as residents fled the advancing flames.

First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

The historic Starbucks building in California's Palisades Village, which stood as a landmark for over a century, has been destroyed in the devastating wildfires sweeping through the region. The once-beloved structure, commissioned in 1924, is now unrecognizable after flames engulfed "The Business Block" in Pacific Palisades.  

A viral video on social media starkly contrasts the building's vibrant past with its charred remnants. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), a user remarked, "The Palisades Village Starbucks is unrecognizable after being ravaged by fire. 'The Business Block' in Pacific Palisades appears to be completely burned down."  

The wildfires, which have scorched over 11,000 acres, have left a trail of destruction in their wake. More than 1,000 structures have been damaged or entirely burnt, and tragically, two lives have been lost.  

The video sparked widespread sorrow and criticism online. One commenter lamented, "Pacific Palisades is gone. All of it. And it didn’t have to happen." The user who shared the video responded with frustration, saying, "California deserves better. A beautiful state run by morons."  

Others expressed heartbreak at the loss of the century-old structure and the community it symbolized. A user noted, "Unreal and heartbreaking to see this community devastated by the fires." Another pointed out, "The 100-year-old building still has its bones standing, but newer structures are completely burned. They don’t make them like they used to."  

The firefighting efforts have been hampered by water shortages across Los Angeles County. Fire hydrants ran dry during overnight operations, leaving emergency responders struggling to contain the fast-moving flames. Officials explained that the municipal water system was overwhelmed by the sudden and immense demand.  

The wildfires, which began on Tuesday, have caused extensive destruction in Malibu, Los Angeles, and surrounding areas. Winds exceeding 100 miles per hour have intensified the spread of the flames, igniting new fronts and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.  

