Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal

Fifty-four years ago, three American astronauts embarked on a historic mission to the Moon from Florida, forever changing our perspective on humanity's place in the universe. Now, 54 years after the groundbreaking Apollo 11 space mission, then Lunar Module Pilot Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr., one of the Apollo 11 astronauts, celebrated the mission's anniversary. Aldrin marked the special occasion with a delightful celebration. He enjoyed a celebratory meal of steak and eggs at home.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "#Apollo11 launch day, 54th anniversary. Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca." In the picture, Aldrin can be seen smiling and wearing three watches, perhaps symbolizing the different time zones during the Apollo 11 mission.

In another post, he expressed his reflections on the significant event. "54 years ago today, #Apollo11 launched...Eagle soaring from Earth atop the Saturn V, bound for the Moon. It seems like only yesterday that we embarked on the mission of a lifetime - a mission for all mankind, a mission I hope will continue to inspire well into our future," Aldrin wrote.

Social media users took the opportunity to congratulate Buzz Aldrin and express their gratitude for his service. One user shared a personal connection, mentioning how their school was dedicated in Buzz Aldrin's honour, and how their father, an admirer of Aldrin's contributions, gifted them their first telescope to explore the heavens. Others praised him for taking risks and contributing to the adventure of humanity.

Amidst the messages of appreciation, users reflected on the significance of the Apollo 11 mission and its lasting impact on human history. They marveled at the achievements of those involved and expressed admiration for Aldrin's lifetime of service to America and the world.

Some users contemplated the choice of missions, with one wondering whether they would have chosen Apollo 11 or Apollo 17 - both historic lunar missions, but with differing durations on the Moon's surface. For Buzz Aldrin, being part of the first lunar landing held profound meaning, despite the limited time spent on the Moon.