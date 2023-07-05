British woman struggling to get a job - not even cleaning toilets - for having 800 tattoos!

Melissa Sloan, a 46-year-old woman from Wales, United Kingdom, has faced challenges in finding employment similar to her previous job as a toilet cleaner. The main hurdle she encounters is the artwork that covers her face and body, which has hindered her prospects in the job market.

Tattoos have become a popular and trendy fashion statement, drawing attention to individuals who embrace them. However, for one British woman, her extensive collection of 800 tattoos has led to consistent rejection wherever she goes. Melissa Sloan, a 46-year-old woman from Wales, United Kingdom, has found it difficult to secure meaningful employment due to the criticism she faces from potential employers regarding her heavily tattooed appearance.

Sloan, who previously worked as a toilet cleaner, expressed her frustration with the job search process. She shared that despite her attempts to apply for similar positions, she has been turned away because of her tattoos. This rejection has left her struggling to find employment opportunities.

While some may question her work history, Sloan emphasized that she had previously held a job, albeit briefly. She remains eager to find employment and would gladly accept any job offer that comes her way.

"I can't get a job," Sloan bluntly told the Daily Star. "I applied for a job cleaning toilets where I live, and they won't have me because of my tattoos. People have said I have never had a job in my life, but I have had one once, and it didn't last long."

"If someone offered me a job tomorrow, I would go and work; I would take that offer," the mother-of-two added.

Sloan's love for tattoos began at the age of 20 and has only grown stronger over the years. Despite the challenges she faces in finding work, she continues to add to her tattoo collection at a rate of up to three new tattoos per week, describing herself as "addicted" to the art form. Sloan is committed to covering every inch of her skin, including her face, which is already heavily tattooed and devoid of any bare skin. She has layered tattoos over previous ones, creating a unique and intricate collage.

With an unwavering passion for tattoos, Sloan proudly declares that she will continue getting inked, even into her older years. Her determination to cover her skin completely, regardless of the consequences, highlights her deep commitment to the art form.

"If I make it to 70, I'll still be getting them," she declared. "Every bit of skin will be covered even if I'm turning blue, my face is already turning blue; I look like a Smurf."

Despite the obstacles she faces in finding employment due to societal attitudes towards tattoos, Melissa Sloan remains unapologetic about her choices and continues to embrace her unique identity.

"I've got three layers on my face. I probably have the most tattoos in the world, and if not, then at the rate I'm going, I probably will have in the end; I keep going over and over them," she enthused.