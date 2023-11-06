Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Breathtaking! Northern lights paint European skies in vibrant hues of red, green and purple (WATCH)

    Northern lights dazzle Europe with vivid displays of red, green, and purple, delighting sky watchers and sparking awe on social media.

    Breathtaking Northern lights paint European skies in vibrant hues of red, green and purple (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    European sky watchers were treated to a stunning surprise on Sunday as the northern lights painted the night sky in vibrant hues of red, green, and purple across multiple countries. Images shared online showcased the sky aglow with vivid shades in various parts of Europe. The phenomenon, known as the "aurora borealis," illuminated extensive regions of Russia, Ukraine, Siberia, and the Urals with brilliant displays of green, scarlet, and purple throughout the night.

    Expressing amazement at the intensity of the spectacle, a user from Norway shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Tonight had the strongest Northern Lights I've ever seen! I'm chasing them now for nearly 6 years on almost every winter night, but I have never seen the oxygen red as strong to the naked eye before."

    Users across different regions also shared their experiences, with one from Orkney mentioning, "What a day - and night - we've had in Orkney ... Blazing sun by day and blazing aurora tonight!"

    Additionally, striking images of the northern lights over Bosnian and Croatian skies were shared by another user.

    The mechanism behind the northern lights involves streams of charged particles from the sun entering the earth's atmosphere and colliding with gas molecules. These collisions result in the release of photons of light, creating the mesmerizing auroras.

    Typically occurring near the North Pole, the northern lights are anticipated to be notably stronger this year compared to the past decade due to increased solar activity, as reported.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH) snt

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH)

    US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details AJR

    US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details

    Nobodys hands are clean both sides are at fault says Barack Obama on Israel Hamas war WATCH gcw

    Barack Obama dubs Hamas' atrocities as 'horrific'; calls Palestinians plight 'unbearable' (WATCH)

    Israel hamas war gaza strip cut into two says Israeli army amid significant strikes gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Gaza strip cut into two,’ says Israeli Army amid 'significant strikes'

    Hamburg airport hostage drama ends after nearly 16 hours; man arrested, daughter unharmed (WATCH) snt

    Hamburg airport hostage drama ends after nearly 16 hours; man arrested, daughter unharmed (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan demands legal action against Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video; Read more ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan demands legal action against Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video; Read more

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs rkn

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH) snt

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH)

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route AJR

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route

    You sneak into countries Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post gcw

    'You sneak into countries...': Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon