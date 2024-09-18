Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH)

    Walkie-talkies used by the members of the armed group Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday in Lebanon's southern region and capital Beirut, in a similar attack that happened yesterday.

    BREAKING: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH) shk
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 8:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 8:26 PM IST

    Explosions seemingly targeting walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah went off in multiple cities in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, just a day after a wide-ranging attack in which pagers used mostly by Hezbollah members exploded, injuring over 2,800 and killing 12. 

    According to the Guardian, blasts occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as the cities of Nabatieh, Tyre and Saida in south Lebanon. According to Reuters, at least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organised by Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers exploded across the country.

     

    A senior security source said that the latest explosions were small in size, similar to yesterday’s attack, and said that security agencies would investigate the matter further.

     

     

    There were not yet any reports of casualties, but ambulances were heard by a Guardian reporter heading the southern suburbs of Beirut.

    Notably, Hezbollah had instructed its members to avoid mobile phones after the Gaza war began and to rely instead on its own telecommunications system to prevent Israeli breaches.

     

    Lebanese internal security forces said a number of wireless communication devices were detonated across the country, especially in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

    Lebanon’s Health Minister, Firas Abiad, on Wednesday confirmed that the death toll from the recent explosion targeting Hezbollah strongholds has risen to 12. The casualties include two children and an unspecified number of healthcare workers. Tuesday's attack involved pagers used by Hezbollah members, which were detonated simultaneously.

    The explosions were caused by pagers that had been secretly rigged with explosives by Israel’s Mossad, according to multiple Lebanese security sources. Out of the 5,000 pagers in use by Hezbollah members, approximately 3,000 detonated, leading to widespread casualties and panic. The simultaneous explosions ripped through various Hezbollah strongholds, causing extensive damage and chaos.

