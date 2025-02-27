'Suspected terror attack' in Israel's Haifa, 10 injured as vehicle rams into pedestrians (WATCH)

At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel in what the police described as a 'suspected terror attack'.

At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel in what the police described as a “suspected terror attack” on Thursday.

The unidentified vehicle rammed into pedestrians near the Pardes Hanna-Karkur intersection on Highway 65 in Israel on Thursday afternoon, in what authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The incident, which occurred around 4:18 pm local time, saw the assailant not only run over multiple people at a bus station but also stab two police officers at the Karkur intersection before crashing into a police vehicle. Israeli police swiftly responded, shooting and killing the attacker at the scene.

Emergency medical services, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported that at least 10 individuals sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. The victims include five men and three women, ranging in age from 20 to 70, as confirmed by MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller.

Authorities are actively investigating the attack while security forces remain on high alert.

