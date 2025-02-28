Suicide bombing inside mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan; many killed, wounded (WATCH)

A suicide bombing was reported inside a mosque in Nowshera district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Friday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

A suicide bombing was reported inside a mosque in Nowshera district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Friday. Several people have been reportedly killed and wounded, local police said.

An explosion was heard during Friday prayers in Darul uloom Haqqani Madrrasah, Akora Khattak, Nowshera, KPK, Pakistan. There are reports of multiple casualties. 

The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) is the primary suspect behind the attack. 

