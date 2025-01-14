BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Qatar announced on Tuesday that Israel and Hamas are closer than ever to finalizing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and securing the release of dozens of hostages.

In a significant development, Qatar announced on Tuesday that Israel and Hamas are closer than ever to finalizing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and securing the release of dozens of hostages. Officials involved in the negotiations have indicated that a deal could be reached “very soon.”

Hamas has reportedly accepted a draft agreement outlining the terms for the ceasefire and the release of hostages, according to two officials familiar with the talks. However, Israel is still deliberating over the proposed terms, with the agreement requiring approval from the Israeli Cabinet.

An Israeli official acknowledged progress in the discussions, stating that details are being finalized.

Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations, emphasized that the two sides are at the “closest point” yet to reaching an agreement. The Gulf state has been working alongside the United States and Egypt for over a year to mediate an end to the 15-month conflict and secure the release of hostages captured during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault on Israel. Around 100 Israelis remain in captivity in Gaza, with Israeli military estimates suggesting that at least a third of them may be deceased.

Officials are aiming to finalize the agreement before the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, whose Middle East envoy has joined the diplomatic efforts.

The prolonged conflict has left large swathes of the Gaza Strip in ruins, displacing approximately 90% of its 2.3 million residents. Hundreds of thousands of people are now sheltering in overcrowded tent camps along the coastline, grappling with severe hunger and dire living conditions.

Overnight Israeli airstrikes continued to target Gaza, killing at least 18 Palestinians, including two women and four children. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched two missiles at Israel, triggering air raid sirens and sending residents scrambling into bomb shelters. No injuries were reported from the missile attack.

The mounting international pressure to conclude the negotiations reflects the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict. Qatar’s pivotal role in facilitating the talks has been acknowledged, with hopes pinned on the current momentum to achieve a breakthrough. The proposed ceasefire would bring temporary relief to a region devastated by months of violence and displacement.

As the negotiations enter what could be their final phase, global attention remains fixed on whether Israel and Hamas can overcome the remaining hurdles and agree on a path to peace.

