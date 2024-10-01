Iran launches direct attack on Israel: Over hundred missiles fired, IDF says Israelis in bomb shelter (WATCH)

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Iran has launched a direct missile attack on Israel, firing over 100 missiles across the country.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Iran has launched a direct missile attack on Israel, firing over 100 missiles across the country. As sirens blare throughout Israel, the military has issued an urgent directive for all civilians to seek shelter in bomb shelters until further notice.

According to reports, the missile fire began amid rising fears of retaliation from Iran following the recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike. Initial footage captures the chaotic scene as interceptions and falling shrapnel are observed in various locations, including Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea region, and the Sharon area. The IDF has reported multiple impact sites where shrapnel and rocket debris have been found, although, as of now, no injuries have been reported.

Eyewitness accounts describe a terrifying scene as bright flashes from missile interceptions lit up the skies above major urban centers like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Witnesses report hearing loud explosions and sirens as a second wave of missiles flew overhead, confirming the seriousness of the attack. Israeli media outlets have been active in covering the unfolding situation, emphasizing the urgency of the military's alerts.

This marks a critical moment in the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, which have heightened in recent days following Iran's vows of retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Israelis are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command's instructions In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel," IDF said in a statement.

Earlier today, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, stated that the military is on high alert, emphasizing their readiness to respond to any aerial threats.

“A short while ago, our American allies updated us that they identify preparations by Iran for imminent missile fire at the State of Israel,” he noted. He further asserted, “We’ve dealt with this threat in the past, and we’ll deal with it now. We are at the highest readiness — offensive and defensive.”

The Israeli government has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of its citizens. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem has issued a security alert advising all American personnel and their families to shelter in place. This alert underscores the grave nature of the intelligence regarding potential Iranian missile strikes and reflects the urgency of the situation.

US officials had previously warned Israel of an imminent missile attack from Iran, suggesting that intelligence indicated preparations were underway. This warning follows a pattern seen earlier in April, when Iran launched over 300 projectiles toward Israeli territory in retaliation for another airstrike. A senior White House official described the current threat as “imminent,” reinforcing the collaborative defensive efforts between the U.S. and Israel.

The Iranian government has been vocal in its intentions to retaliate for Nasrallah's assassination, stating that the recent missile strikes are a direct response to Israeli actions. The heightened military alertness comes amidst ongoing assessments by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who are reviewing the situation with senior IDF officers to formulate an appropriate response plan.

As the situation unfolds, Israel remains in a state of heightened alert, with the IDF closely monitoring developments and maintaining defensive capabilities. The message from the IDF is clear: “Iranian fire on the State of Israel will have consequences. We have plans and we have capabilities,” Hagari concluded, signaling a firm stance against any aggression from Iran.

