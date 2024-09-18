Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blasts rock Lebanon: After Hezbollah's pagers & walkie talkies, now home solar energy systems explode (WATCH)

    After blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies tied to Hezbollah members, several home solar energy systems have now exploded across Beirut, according to AP News, citing Lebanon’s official news agency.

    BREAKING Home solar energy systems explode in Lebanon after Hezbollah's walkie-talkies, pagers blasts (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 9:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 10:05 PM IST

    Lebanon faces further turmoil as explosions continue to rock the country. After blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies tied to Hezbollah members, several home solar energy systems have now exploded across Beirut, according to AP News, citing Lebanon’s official news agency. Thick smoke clouds billowed over the city’s skyline, spreading alarm among residents and heightening the sense of unrest across the capital.

    Social media platform X has been flooded with videos claiming that explosions are occurring in solar energy systems across multiple Beirut neighbourhoods, adding to the chaos. This follows the deadly pager and walkie-talkie blasts that have rocked the nation in the past two days, causing widespread panic and devastation.

    The reported home solar energy system explosions come just a day after a deadly series of synchronized pager explosions shook Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring thousands, primarily in Hezbollah strongholds. The pager blasts were followed by further devastation, as Wednesday's walkie-talkie explosions reportedly killed nine people and injured over 300, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

    Hezbollah has publicly accused Israel of orchestrating the explosions, calling it the "biggest security breach" the group has faced. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for both the pager and walkie-talkie blasts, asserting that Israel planted explosives in communication devices months ago. Although Israel has yet to officially comment on these recent claims, it had stated earlier that it would expand its military operations to include Hezbollah in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

    Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a powerful military and political presence in Lebanon, has vowed to retaliate against what it calls an "Israeli massacre." Hezbollah also reiterated its support for Hamas in Gaza and warned of further actions. The situation remains tense, with the possibility of escalating violence across the region.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH)

    Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured snt

    Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured

    Amid rising tensions, India issues formal notice to Pakistani for review & modification of Indus Water Treaty snt

    Amid rising tensions, India issues formal notice to Pakistan for review & modification of Indus Water Treaty

    Indians go back Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home snt

    'Indians go back': Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home

    Terrorist act of Zionist regime Iran accuses Israel of mass murder after Lebanon pager explosions snt

    'Terrorist act of Zionist regime': Iran accuses Israel of mass murder after Lebanon pager explosions

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case dmn

    Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

    Anushka Sharma's fitness secrets: What are benefits of early dinner? dmn

    Anushka Sharma's fitness secrets: What are benefits of early dinner?

    BREAKING: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon, day after pager blasts (WATCH)

    Unconventional life of legendary poet Kannadasan: 3 wives, 15 children and and countless songs dmn

    Unconventional life of legendary poet Kannadasan: 3 wives, 15 children and and countless songs

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez REVEALS what she thinks of Saudi Arabia in new show RKK

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez REVEALS what she thinks of Saudi Arabia in new show

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon