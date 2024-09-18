Blasts rock Lebanon: After Hezbollah's pagers & walkie talkies, now home solar energy systems explode (WATCH)

After blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies tied to Hezbollah members, several home solar energy systems have now exploded across Beirut, according to AP News, citing Lebanon’s official news agency.

Lebanon faces further turmoil as explosions continue to rock the country. After blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies tied to Hezbollah members, several home solar energy systems have now exploded across Beirut, according to AP News, citing Lebanon’s official news agency. Thick smoke clouds billowed over the city’s skyline, spreading alarm among residents and heightening the sense of unrest across the capital.

Social media platform X has been flooded with videos claiming that explosions are occurring in solar energy systems across multiple Beirut neighbourhoods, adding to the chaos. This follows the deadly pager and walkie-talkie blasts that have rocked the nation in the past two days, causing widespread panic and devastation.

The reported home solar energy system explosions come just a day after a deadly series of synchronized pager explosions shook Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring thousands, primarily in Hezbollah strongholds. The pager blasts were followed by further devastation, as Wednesday's walkie-talkie explosions reportedly killed nine people and injured over 300, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Hezbollah has publicly accused Israel of orchestrating the explosions, calling it the "biggest security breach" the group has faced. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for both the pager and walkie-talkie blasts, asserting that Israel planted explosives in communication devices months ago. Although Israel has yet to officially comment on these recent claims, it had stated earlier that it would expand its military operations to include Hezbollah in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a powerful military and political presence in Lebanon, has vowed to retaliate against what it calls an "Israeli massacre." Hezbollah also reiterated its support for Hamas in Gaza and warned of further actions. The situation remains tense, with the possibility of escalating violence across the region.

