Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah, vows to continue 'jihad' against Israel

Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday. His death marks the end of a 32-year tenure, during which he became an iconic figure in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

In an official statement released shortly after the announcement, Hezbollah described Nasrallah as “the master of resistance” and “a great martyr,” expressing their commitment to continuing his legacy. The group stated, "His eminence, the righteous servant, has passed away to be with his Lord who is pleased with him as a great martyr."

Hezbollah’s leadership has vowed to maintain its “jihad” against Israel, promising to continue its support for Gaza and Palestine while defending Lebanon and its people. However, the statement left many questions unanswered, including details regarding Nasrallah's potential successor and the group's strategies following the assassination of its long-time leader.

Hezbollah's full statement:

His Eminence, the Master of Resistance, the righteous servant, has passed away to be with his Lord and to be pleased with Him as a great martyr, a heroic, bold, brave, wise, insightful, and faithful leader, joining the caravan of martyrs of the eternal, luminous Karbala in the divine path of faith in the footsteps of the prophets and imams Martyrs.

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great immortal martyr comrades, whose path he led for nearly thirty years, leading them from victory to victory, succeeding the Master of the Martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in 1992 until the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and to the glorious divine victory in 2006 and all the battles of honor and sacrifice, arriving at the battle of support and heroism in support of Palestine, Gaza and the oppressed Palestinian people.

We offer our condolences to the Master of the Age (may God hasten his reappearance), the Guardian of the Muslims, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may his shadow endure, the great authorities, the mujahideen, the believers, the nation of resistance, our patient and struggling Lebanese people, the entire Islamic nation, all the free and oppressed people in the world, and his honorable and patient family.

We congratulate His Eminence the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him, on receiving the highest divine medals, the Imam Hussein Medal, peace be upon him, fulfilling his most precious wishes and the highest ranks of faith and pure belief, as a martyr on the path to Jerusalem and Palestine.

We offer our condolences and congratulations to his fellow martyrs who joined his pure and holy procession following the treacherous Zionist raid on the southern suburb.

The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest, and most precious martyr in our path full of sacrifices and martyrs to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.

To the honorable mujahideen and the victorious and triumphant heroes of the Islamic Resistance, you are the trust of the martyred Sayyid, and you are his brothers who were his impregnable shield and the jewel in the crown of heroism and sacrifice, our leader, His Eminence, is still among us with his thought, spirit, line and sacred approach, and you are committed to the pledge of loyalty and commitment to resistance and sacrifice until victory.

Hassan Nasrallah ascended to the leadership of Hezbollah in 1992, succeeding the group’s founding leader, Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Under Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah transformed from a militia into a potent political and military force, playing a critical role in the resistance against Israel during its 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon. His strategic acumen was evident during various confrontations with Israeli forces, most notably in the 2006 Lebanon War, where Hezbollah claimed to have successfully resisted a major Israeli offensive.

Among his constituents, Nasrallah was seen almost prophetically, revered as the liberator of southern Lebanon. His speeches, often broadcast on television, attracted significant audiences, as supporters turned to him for guidance on political, spiritual, and cultural matters. His influence was so profound that many Lebanese attribute the failure of the 2019 revolution to a speech in which he urged his followers to abandon the streets, effectively dismantling the protest movement's non-sectarian nature.

The assassination of Nasrallah has significant implications not only for Hezbollah but also for Lebanon itself. The organization is deeply embedded within the Lebanese state, controlling a significant portion of the parliament and influencing various ministries, including the Directorate of General Security. With Nasrallah’s death, questions arise regarding the future direction of Hezbollah and its role within the Lebanese political landscape, particularly amidst ongoing tensions with Israel.

Moreover, the loss of Nasrallah comes at a precarious time for Hezbollah, which has experienced the loss of several senior military leaders in the past year due to ongoing Israeli military operations. The leadership transition will be closely scrutinized, as the new leader will need to navigate a challenging political and military landscape.

In the aftermath of Nasrallah’s death, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a statement encouraging Muslims to support Hezbollah and the Lebanese people against what he termed the "wicked regime" of Israel. Khamenei emphasized that the future of the region would be shaped by resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the forefront. Notably, he refrained from mentioning Nasrallah directly, instead focusing on rallying support for the organization.

Khamenei condemned the killing of civilians in Lebanon, labeling it a reflection of the Israeli leadership's short-sightedness and foolishness. His remarks signal Iran's continued commitment to Hezbollah, a crucial ally in its regional strategy.

