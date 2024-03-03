Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts demands

    A senior Hamas official stated on Sunday that a potential ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could be achieved "within 24 to 48 hours" if Israel agrees to the Palestinian group's demands during ongoing talks.

    BREAKING Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts demands snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    A senior Hamas official stated on Sunday that a potential ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could be achieved "within 24 to 48 hours" if Israel agrees to the Palestinian group's demands during ongoing talks.

    Speaking to the news agency AFP, the official said, "If Israel agrees to Hamas demands, which include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and increasing humanitarian aid, that would pave the way for a (truce) agreement within the next 24 to 48 hours."

    The official's comments coincide with the anticipated arrival of Israeli and Hamas delegations in Cairo on Sunday, aiming to find an acceptable formula for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. A senior US official mentioned on Saturday that a framework for a six-week pause in fighting had been established, contingent on Hamas releasing hostages held in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7 last year.

    "The path to a ceasefire right now literally at this hour is straightforward. And there's a deal on the table. There's a framework deal. The Israelis have more or less accepted it," the official told reporters, adding, that the onus was on Hamas. 

    With a goal of putting an end to the dispute that has lasted for over five months, mediators have been working hard to secure a truce before Ramadan.

    The aforementioned events occurred concurrently with the US's first of what it stated would be several food airdrops into Gaza for humanitarian purposes. Three US military C-130 aircraft reportedly dropped more than 38,000 meals into Palestinian territory, according to a Reuters report.

    Social media users in Palestine shared videos of relief boxes being dropped.

    Washington had earlier stated that Israel supports the airdrops and that they would be a continuous endeavour. Critics counter that airdrops are almost impossible to guarantee supplies do not end up in the hands of extremists and are significantly less effective than aid delivered by truck.

    Protesters in Washington, DC, who were calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rejected the humanitarian aid that the Biden administration had sent by air. The demonstrators demanded that the US cease supplying Israel with military hardware as they assembled in front of the Israeli consulate.

    Speaking to Reuters, protester Kathy Boylan said, "We're dropping some food, and we're dropping the bombs, and the tanks and the bullets and everything else at the same time. That's what he's Biden got to do."

    "Stop sending the money in the weapons,” Boylan, who works with the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker Movement, added. 

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Top Pakistani terrorist commander Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman found dead under mysterious circumstances snt

    Top Pakistani terrorist commander Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Indian scum, we do not welcome you Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    'Indian scum, we do not welcome you...' Pro-Khalistan extremists spew hate on Canada's streets (WATCH)

    Unjustified seizure Pakistan in denial mode again, says consignment from China meant for commercial use snt

    'Unjustified seizure': Pakistan in denial mode again, says consignment from China meant for commercial use

    US military planes airdrop about 38,000 meals into Gaza in first round of emergency humanitarian aid snt

    US military planes airdrop about 38,000 meals into Gaza in first round of emergency humanitarian aid

    Recent Stories

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Students suck and lick each other's toes at Oklahoma school fundraiser; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues; read here snt

    Darjeeling BJP MLA writes letter to PM Modi in blood to remind him of promise on Gorkha issues; read here

    Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Asansol, says he is not contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Asansol, says he will not contest

    Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Why did Rihanna leave India just after her performance? RBA

    Why did Rihanna leave India just after her performance? Reason out

    Recent Videos

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon