    Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 recorded from Afghanistan; tremors felt in India, Pakistan (WATCH)

    The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake's epicenter was located in Afghanistan, with geographical coordinates of 36.51°N latitude and 71.12°E longitude.

    BREAKING Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 recorded from Afghanistan; tremors felt in Kashmir snt
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    A powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Afghanistan on Thursday, shaking regions far beyond its epicenter. The quake occurred at 11:26 am local time, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reporting the earthquake’s location as 277 kilometers northeast of Kabul, at a depth of 255 kilometers.

    The seismic activity was substantial enough to be felt across the border in India and Pakistan, causing a considerable impact in the region.

    According to the NCS, the earthquake’s precise coordinates were 36.51°N latitude and 71.12°E longitude. The tremors were perceptible hundreds of miles away, including in areas such as Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan in India. In Pakistan, the jolts were reported in Islamabad, parts of Punjab, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

    In contrast, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.4, with the epicenter situated approximately 28 kilometers from Ashkasham. The discrepancy between the NCS and USGS measurements highlights the variations that can occur in seismic readings depending on the reporting agency and methodology used.

    While there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage in Afghanistan, the earthquake’s impact was felt across neighboring countries, causing a momentary alarm. The tremors brought back stark memories of the devastating earthquakes that hit Afghanistan in October 2023. Those quakes—three in total—were particularly catastrophic, with magnitudes of 6.3 on October 7, 6.3 again on October 11, and 6.4 on October 15. The October 2023 earthquakes resulted in nearly 1,500 fatalities, primarily in the Herat region and surrounding districts, according to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

    The latest seismic event underscores the ongoing vulnerability of the region to natural disasters, reflecting a history of significant seismic activity. As authorities and residents assess the immediate impact of the recent quake, there will be heightened attention on preparedness and response measures to mitigate future risks.

