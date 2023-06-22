Search for missing Titanic submersible: Horizon Arctic’s ROV finds 'debris field' near wreck - US Coast Guard

A debris field has been discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic, the US Coast Guard announced on Thursday. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information.

Days after the Titanic submersible with five people onboard went missing, the US Coast Guard on Thursday announced that a debris field has been discovered within the search area by an ROV near the wreckage.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," wrote the US Coast Guard on Twitter.

A statement from the Coast Guard says the Horizon Arctic’s ROV (remotely operated vehicle) found debris on the sea floor near the Titanic wreck. Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander and Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, are expected to address the media soon.

OceanGates' Titan vessel, which was travelling to the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Canada, lost contact with tour operators on Sunday while it was about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland. On Sunday afternoon, the most well-known shipwreck in the world was just above the final "ping" of its homing device. 96-hour oxygen support in the Titan vessel is said to have ran out today afternoon.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French naval veteran PH Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman, who is only 19 years old, are among the 'Titan Five' who are still on board. The only man on board with the knowledge and experience to either help rescuers discover them or liberate the Titanic if it is stuck on the seabed is Nargeolet, who has visited the Titanic 35 times, more than any other individual.

Here's a look at the vessels that have been involved in the search for the missing Titanic submersible:

The search operation is being led from Boston, Massachusetts, and includes navies, commercial deep-sea firms, and authorities from the US and Canada. Here are their individual capabilities and what we know about them.

1. A commercial cable-laying ship called Deep Energy has two ROVs that can reach depths of up to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet).

2. The Canadian offshore supply ship Atlantic Merlin has a 4,000-meter winch system. carries ROVs, although its operating depth is unknown.

3. Two ROVs are aboard the Skandi Vinland, a submerged support vessel, however it is uncertain to what depths they can operate.

4. An ROV capable of operating at the depth of the Titanic wreckage is aboard the French-operated ship L'Atalante as it approaches the location.

5. Commercial ship Horizon Arctic carrying support equipment

6. Canadian naval ship near Glace Bay with decompression chamber and ready to render aid

7. The Canadian Coast Guard's John Cabot is a scientific research vessel with sonar search capability.