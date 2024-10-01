Biden confirms US military helped Israel take down Iranian missiles, drones; reaffirms support to Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden confirmed that American military forces assisted Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles launched in retaliation for the deaths of key Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

President Biden revealed that, under his directive, US ballistic missile defense destroyers and aircraft had been moved into the region to bolster Israel's defenses in anticipation of Iranian attacks. The president emphasized that these deployments proved effective, as nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles were intercepted before reaching Israeli targets.

"Earlier today, Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden also praised Israel’s ability to defend itself during the strikes, calling it a "remarkable capacity" and sending a clear message to adversaries that the security of Israel cannot be easily undermined.

"I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," he said.

The US president announced plans to convene with G7 leaders on Wednesday to formulate a coordinated diplomatic response to Iran's attack. The White House is set to engage with allies and regional partners to address the situation. Biden reassured the public that, although no direct attacks on US personnel or facilities were reported, the American military remains vigilant and prepared to act if necessary.

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack. My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people," the statement concluded.

The missile strikes from Iran came as a direct response to the deaths of senior Hezbollah and Hamas figures. Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, was killed in Tehran in July, while Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan were killed in Lebanon last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, marking one of the most significant escalations in the ongoing regional conflict.

Israeli air raid sirens sounded across major cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as missile defense systems scrambled to intercept the attacks. While reports of explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem, Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed whether these were incoming missiles or successful interceptions. Residents were instructed to take shelter, with emergency alerts sent via mobile devices and television broadcasts.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, confirmed that the country’s air defense system was fully operational and intercepting incoming threats "wherever necessary." The missile attacks came after a series of earlier rocket barrages from Lebanon, with Israeli authorities warning that Iran was preparing for further assaults.

The missile strikes led to Israel's decision to close its airspace, with incoming flights being diverted to alternative locations outside the country. The Israeli government has warned of significant "repercussions" if Iran continues its attacks. Iran, however, has vowed that if Israel responds militarily, the Islamic Republic would unleash a "harsher response."

