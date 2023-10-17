Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Beginning of the war is an intelligence error...' Israeli military intel chief owns up failure

    Major General Aharon Haliva, the Military Intelligence Chief of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), publicly acknowledged that the failure to prevent Hamas attacks on Israel can be attributed to an intelligence lapse.

    Beginning of the war is an intelligence error Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva owns up failure
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 7:27 PM IST

    Israeli Defence Forces Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva on Tuesday said that the failure to thwart Hamas's attack on Israel had its beginnings in an intelligence failure.

    IDF Intelligence Chief said, "In all my visits to the Amman units in the last eleven days, I have emphasized that the beginning of the war is an intelligence failure. The IDF under its command failed to warn of the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas. We failed in our most important mission, and as the head of the IDF, I bear full responsibility for the failure. What is required to be investigated, we will investigate in the most profound and poignant way and draw conclusions. But now, before our eyes, there is only one task -- to fight back and win it!"

    It's worth noting that the director of Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency also assumed responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas from carrying out their deadly attack. In a statement, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar admitted, "Despite our extensive efforts, unfortunately, on Saturday, we were unable to generate sufficient warnings to thwart the attack."

    Bar, as the organization's leader, took personal responsibility, emphasizing, "The responsibility for this falls on me. There will be time for investigations. Right now, we focus on the fight."

    The attack, initiated by Hamas on October 7, resulted in a tragic toll, with at least 1,400 casualties and 3,400 injuries in Israel. In response, Gaza witnessed over 2,750 fatalities and 9,700 injuries due to retaliatory strikes from Israel, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

    Tensions escalated with the looming possibility of a ground war, prompting evacuation orders for Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces urged "all residents of Gaza City to evacuate their homes" and relocate south for their safety, with the aim of conducting significant operations in Gaza City while minimizing harm to civilians.

    The breach of the heavily fortified border between Israel and the Gaza Strip by dozens of armed Hamas gunmen, accompanied by thousands of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, left many experts puzzled. Despite Israel boasting one of the most extensive and well-funded intelligence services in the Middle East, Hamas managed to mount a coordinated, complex attack that involved the stockpiling and firing of thousands of rockets, all seemingly under the radar of Israeli authorities.

    The manner in which Hamas militants penetrated Israeli defenses, creating openings in the barriers and infiltrating by sea and paraglider, raised numerous questions. Furthermore, the level of operational security maintained by Hamas to prepare and execute such an attack, right under the nose of Israeli intelligence, was nothing short of extraordinary.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 7:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more anr

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions

    Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon

    Israel forensic nightmare: Identifying victims of Hamas attacks amid unprecedented brutality snt

    Israel's forensic nightmare: Identifying victims of Hamas attacks amid unprecedented brutality (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024 osf

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims for full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024

    Skin hydration to Collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Sunflower seeds ATG EAI

    Skin hydration to Collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Sunflower seeds

    cricket Happy Birthday Jaydev Unadkat: Journey of the Indian left-arm pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Jaydev Unadkat: Journey of the Indian left-arm pacer

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets; and their orbital period in days ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets; and their orbital period in days

    OnePlus cancels free wireless charger order apologises for error issues Rs 800 voucher gcw

    OnePlus cancels free wireless charger order, apologises for error & issues Rs 800 voucher

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon