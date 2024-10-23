Barack Obama raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' for Kamala Harris at Detroit rally, sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

At a Detroit rally supporting Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, former President Barack Obama surprised the crowd by rapping Eminem's "Lose Yourself." Joined by Eminem, Obama energized voters, emphasized voting's importance, and criticized Donald Trump, leaving a strong impression with his playful and impactful message.

Former US President Barack Obama surprised a Detroit crowd by rapping the opening lines of Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself during a rally. The event, held in support of Vice-President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and her running mate Tim Walz, saw Obama channel his inner rapper, much to the delight of the audience.

The rally, which took place just before early voting began in Michigan, featured notable figures, including NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and rapper Eminem, a Detroit native. Eminem, who has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, introduced Obama, calling attention to the importance of voting in the upcoming election. “As we approach this election, the focus is on us more than ever,” Eminem said, urging the crowd to use their voice and cast their votes.



When Obama took the stage, he acknowledged his nerves about following Eminem, joking, "My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," quoting the famous lyrics from Lose Yourself. The crowd burst into applause as Obama recited more of the song's lyrics, playfully adding, "Love me some Eminem," creating a light-hearted moment.

The rally's goal was to energize Detroit voters in the lead-up to the election, with Obama criticizing Donald Trump during his speech. He referred to Trump's behaviour at a recent town hall, where the former president entertained the crowd with music instead of addressing their concerns. Obama warned that Trump seeks "unchecked power," comparing his actions to a grandparent behaving in a concerning way.

Eminem's short appearance further energized the event as he emphasized his Detroit roots and the importance of the upcoming election. Urging the public to speak up, he said, "It's important to use your voice, so I’m pressing everyone to go out and cast your vote."



The rally ended on a high note, with Obama's playful rap and strong messages about the importance of voting and protecting freedoms, leaving a lasting impact on the Detroit crowd. Social media quickly picked up on Obama's impromptu performance, with users sharing clips and reacting to the former president's playful tribute to the Detroit rapper.

