Barack Obama raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' for Kamala Harris at Detroit rally, sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

At a Detroit rally supporting Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, former President Barack Obama surprised the crowd by rapping Eminem's "Lose Yourself." Joined by Eminem, Obama energized voters, emphasized voting's importance, and criticized Donald Trump, leaving a strong impression with his playful and impactful message.

Barack Obama raps Eminems Lose Yourself for Kamala Harris at Detroit rally sets internet abuzz WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Former US President Barack Obama surprised a Detroit crowd by rapping the opening lines of Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself during a rally. The event, held in support of Vice-President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and her running mate Tim Walz, saw Obama channel his inner rapper, much to the delight of the audience. 

The rally, which took place just before early voting began in Michigan, featured notable figures, including NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and rapper Eminem, a Detroit native. Eminem, who has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, introduced Obama, calling attention to the importance of voting in the upcoming election. “As we approach this election, the focus is on us more than ever,” Eminem said, urging the crowd to use their voice and cast their votes.

'Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in': Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange| WATCH

When Obama took the stage, he acknowledged his nerves about following Eminem, joking, "My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," quoting the famous lyrics from Lose Yourself. The crowd burst into applause as Obama recited more of the song's lyrics, playfully adding, "Love me some Eminem," creating a light-hearted moment.

The rally's goal was to energize Detroit voters in the lead-up to the election, with Obama criticizing Donald Trump during his speech. He referred to Trump's behaviour at a recent town hall, where the former president entertained the crowd with music instead of addressing their concerns. Obama warned that Trump seeks "unchecked power," comparing his actions to a grandparent behaving in a concerning way.

Eminem's short appearance further energized the event as he emphasized his Detroit roots and the importance of the upcoming election. Urging the public to speak up, he said, "It's important to use your voice, so I’m pressing everyone to go out and cast your vote."

Donald Trump serves at McDonald's: Viral video shows lighthearted exchange with Indian customer [WATCH]

The rally ended on a high note, with Obama's playful rap and strong messages about the importance of voting and protecting freedoms, leaving a lasting impact on the Detroit crowd. Social media quickly picked up on Obama's impromptu performance, with users sharing clips and reacting to the former president's playful tribute to the Detroit rapper.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tourists in Dubai order camel ride via Uber after getting 'lost in the desert'; WATCH hilarious viral video snt

Tourists in Dubai order camel ride via Uber after getting 'lost in the desert'; WATCH hilarious viral video

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Tensions rise in Bangladesh as protesters siege presidential palace, demand Shahabuddin's resignation (WATCH) snt

Tensions rise in Bangladesh as protesters siege presidential palace, demand Shahabuddin's resignation (WATCH)

US presidential elections 2024 Bill Gates backs Kamala Harris with $50 million donation gcw

Bill Gates backs Kamala Harris with $50 million donation

Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine in Oct 4 Beirut strike snt

Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine in Beirut strike

Recent Stories

New policy for Green energy production in Karnataka says Industrial minister MB Patil vkp

'Karnataka to launch new Green energy policy, invest Rs 45,000 crore in Hydrogen': Minister MB Patil

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings snt

Rishabh Pant surpasses Virat Kohli to claim sixth spot in ICC Test batter rankings

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage RBA

7 secrets to have a long, happy marriage

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look RBA

Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Home: Inside Look

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon