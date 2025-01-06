BREAKING: Bangladesh court issues second arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

A Bangladesh court issued a second arrest warrant on Monday for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in exile in India, in connection with her alleged role in enforced disappearances during her tenure in office.

A Bangladesh court issued a second arrest warrant on Monday for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in exile in India, in connection with her alleged role in enforced disappearances during her tenure in office. The 77-year-old leader, who was ousted in August following a student-led revolution, is already facing charges of crimes against humanity.

The arrest warrant pertains specifically to the abduction of over 500 individuals by security forces during Hasina's 15-year rule. These individuals were reportedly held in secret facilities. The chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Tajul Islam, confirmed that the warrant also includes 11 other individuals, including Hasina's military adviser, military personnel, and law enforcement officials accused of involvement in the disappearances.

"This court decision holds Sheikh Hasina and her associates accountable for the atrocities committed under her rule," Islam said. "The investigation focuses on crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances, which have devastated countless families."

The interim government in Bangladesh has prioritized Hasina’s extradition and trial. Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, emphasized in a press conference that Hasina must face justice. "She must stand trial for the crimes against humanity she is accused of. We are committed to building relentless pressure for her extradition," he declared.

Bangladesh formally requested Hasina’s extradition from India on December 23 through a note verbale. While the Indian government has acknowledged the request, they have not provided a timeline or response. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed receipt of the request but refrained from further comments. Last month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka to discuss the matter, though no statement regarding Hasina's extradition was made.

Alam also hinted at mobilizing international support, stating, "The world cannot allow a 'killer' to go unpunished." His comments came as Bangladesh continues its push to bring Hasina to justice.

The Bangladesh government’s position is clear: "No amount of lobbying will shield Hasina and her associates from facing justice," Alam declared in a Facebook post. "The July uprising protests, led by students, have already buried Hasina and her 'clan' in the annals of history. Now, it is time for ordinary Awami League supporters to denounce her for her corrupt and bloodthirsty reign."

Since Hasina’s government collapsed, numerous former allies have been detained for their alleged involvement in a violent crackdown on protesters that left over 700 people dead. The interim administration is adamant that those responsible for the violence must be held accountable, and the extradition of Hasina remains a key objective.

