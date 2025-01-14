Author Neil Gaiman accused of raping babysitter while his son played in same room: Report

Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse from eight women. One accuser, Scarlett Pavlovich, claims Gaiman assaulted her multiple times while she worked as a nanny for him and his ex-wife.

Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is facing a new wave of sexual assault accusations, with multiple women coming forward to share their stories in a New York magazine article titled ‘There Is No Safe Word’. Eight women have detailed experiences of alleged assault, coercion, or abuse by Gaiman. One of the accusers, Scarlett Pavlovich, who worked as a nanny for Gaiman and his ex-wife, Amanda Palmer, claimed that Gaiman assaulted her on several occasions starting from her first day looking after their 5-year-old child in 2022 when she was 22 years old.

What is Phos-Chek? Planes are dropping pink powder to help firefighters battle Los Angeles wildfire

Pavlovich alleges that Neil Gaiman subjected her to a series of disturbing and traumatic incidents. The first purported incident occurred while they were in a bathtub at his New Zealand residence. She recounts that he instructed her to address him as "master" and comply with his demands, despite her objections.

Pavlovich claims that she endured further sexual assaults during her time working for the family. These alleged incidents included forced oral and anal sex, which she states were extremely painful and caused her to lose consciousness. Additionally, Pavlovich asserts that Gaiman coerced her into performing degrading acts.

Kendra Stout, who initiated a romantic relationship with Neil Gaiman in 2003 at the age of 18, has come forward with similar allegations. Stout recounts that Gaiman expressed a desire for a dominant-submissive dynamic in their relationship. She describes her sexual experiences with Gaiman as being intensely painful and, at times, non-consensual. Stout alleges that Gaiman disregarded her physical well-being, including an instance where he engaged in digital penetration despite her disclosure of a painful urinary tract infection.

Katherine Kendall has also come forward, alleging that Neil Gaiman forcibly assaulted her on his tour bus in 2012. In response to the allegations, Gaiman has maintained that all interactions were consensual. Through his lawyers, he has denied the claims, dismissing Pavlovich's allegations as "false and deplorable".

The new allegations come after Tortoise Media's July 2024 podcast series "Master," which included testimonies from two women accusing Gaiman of sexual assault. Since the podcast's release, more women have come forward with similar allegations, causing a growing impact on Gaiman's career. As a result, multiple TV adaptations of his works, including The Graveyard Book, The Sandman, and the third season of Good Omens, have been either canceled or significantly reduced.

Latest Videos