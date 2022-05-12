Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is how black hole of our Milky Way looks like

    Although the black hole cannot be seen by itself as it is completely dark, glowing gas around it reveals a telltale signature -- a dark central region surrounded by a bright ring-like structure. 

    Astronomers reveal first image of black hole of our Milky Way
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 12, 2022, 6:57 PM IST

    Astronomers have just revealed the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy using the Event Horizon Telescope -- a worldwide network of radio telescopes.

    Briefing media persons in Washington, DC, astronomers unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. 

    Also Read: Zoom's new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    The image, which was produced by a global research team, is a long-awaited glimpse of the massive object that sits at the very centre of the galaxy. Earlier, scientists had observed stars orbiting around something invisible and very massive at the centre of the Milky Way. 

    Astronomers reveal first image of black hole of our Milky Way

    The image unveiled today is first direct visual evidence of the concludion that the object -- named Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*, pronounced "sadge-ay-star") -- is a black hole.

    The image provides valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the center of most galaxies.  Although the black hole cannot be seen by itself as it is completely dark, glowing gas around it reveals a telltale signature -- a dark central region surrounded by a bright ring-like structure. 

    The new view, according to astronomers, captures light bent by the powerful gravity of the black hole, which is four million times more massive than the Sun.

    US National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said: "This image is a testament to what we can accomplish, when as a global research community, we bring our brightest minds together to make the seemingly impossible, possible. Language, continents and even the galaxy can’t stand in the way of what humanity can accomplish when we come together for the greater good of all." 

    Calling this moment as historic achievement made possible by decades of intense curiosity-driven discovery research, Panchanathan said that NSF is proud to be an international partner that invests in this innovative research and the infrastructure that makes such fantastic discoveries possible.

    Also Read: Google Pixel Watch announced, to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa allies from leaving country gcw

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, allies from leaving country

    Watch Tibet Airlines flight skids off runway catches fire minor injuries reported gcw

    Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case - adt

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address, 10 updates - adt

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address | 10 updates

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    Recent Stories

    5 Of The World's Fastest Growing Markets

    5 Of The World's Fastest Growing Markets

    Brendon McCullum appointed new England head coach for Tests-ayh

    Brendon McCullum appointed new England head coach for Tests

    Who is Adele's live-in boyfriend Rich Paul? From managing NBA stars, net worth and more snt

    Who is Adele's live-in boyfriend Rich Paul? From managing NBA stars, net worth and more

    Oats Poha to Sprouts: 5 healthy evening munchies to shed extra kilos - adt

    Oats Poha to Sprouts: 5 healthy evening munchies to shed extra kilos

    Video Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini drb

    (Video) Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon