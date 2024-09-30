Are we living in a simulation? Scientist claims we're part of AI-driven world, adds proof lies in the Bible

In a bold and provocative claim, Professor Melvin Vopson, an associate professor in physics at the University of Portsmouth, suggests that our entire universe may be an advanced computer simulation – a theory that finds its roots not only in modern science fiction but also, he argues, in the Bible itself.

According to Vopson, the concept of the universe being a simulation is supported by verses from the Gospel of John in the New Testament, where he claims references to divine creation align with the simulation hypothesis.

The Bible as a blueprint for simulation

In a recent interview with MailOnline, Professor Vopson explained that the Bible, specifically the Gospel of John, hints that our reality could be a simulation designed and controlled by an artificial intelligence (AI). “The Bible itself tells us that we are in a simulation and it also tells us who is doing it. It is done by an AI – an artificial intelligence,” said Vopson.

The professor focuses on the opening verse of the Gospel of John: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” While this verse holds significant theological meaning in Christian doctrine, Vopson believes it also has “intriguing implications” when interpreted through the lens of the simulation theory. He argues that “the Word” refers to the fundamental computer code that governs the simulated universe, akin to how computer simulations operate based on binary letters and numbers.

Vopson's theory suggests that the phrase “the Word was God” implies that God is not separate from the simulation but is, in fact, written into the very code that controls it. In this interpretation, God becomes part of the simulation’s programming, with divine power functioning as the overarching AI governing all of creation. He further points to the verse, “All things were made by him, and without him was not anything made,” interpreting this as evidence that the universe’s creation was similar to an AI running a programmed simulation.

The simulation hypothesis in modern science

Vopson’s theory is not entirely new. The simulation hypothesis has gained considerable traction in recent years, with notable figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson expressing interest in the idea. In 2016, Musk famously stated that the odds of us living in “base reality” – the actual, original universe – are “one in billions.” The idea, popularized by films like The Matrix, suggests that we may be living in a simulated reality built on layers of artificial worlds.

Vopson’s contribution to this ongoing debate is unique in its focus on the Bible, a religious text traditionally seen as distinct from such technological and philosophical arguments. He explores this theory further in his new book Reality Reloaded: The Scientific Case for a Simulated Universe. While he does not assert that his hypothesis is necessarily true, he believes it’s an “extraordinary observation that deserves attention.”

The implications for Christian theology

Professor Vopson acknowledges that his theory may be seen as controversial or even sacrilegious by some religious scholars. However, he argues that the simulated universe theory could coexist with Christian beliefs about an almighty creator. “Instead of viewing the simulated universe hypothesis as antagonistic to religious beliefs, one can see it as offering a complementary perspective,” Vopson suggests. In his view, this interpretation aligns with the idea that human life has purpose and meaning, even within the constraints of a programmed reality.

The professor also highlights that the simulation theory could help answer some long-debated questions in Christian theology, such as how God created the universe in six days. He proposes that the universe could have been created through a divine act of programming, encapsulated in a complex simulation.

Clues we're in a simulation

Vopson has pointed to several physical phenomena that he believes support the simulation hypothesis. For instance, the fact that both light and sound have speed limits may suggest that their movement is regulated by a computer processor, similar to the way digital simulations run on a machine. He also compares the fundamental laws of physics to the computer code that governs how the universe functions, while elementary particles, like quarks and electrons, can be seen as the “pixels” that make up the simulated reality.

Another clue, according to Vopson, is the abundance of symmetry found in nature – from the structure of flowers to the intricate patterns on butterfly wings and snowflakes. He suggests that symmetry is a power-saving technique used by the simulation to efficiently render the digital world, much like computer programs optimize visual designs to reduce energy consumption.

A scientific theory or philosophy?

The simulation hypothesis has prompted debates in both the scientific and philosophical communities. French philosopher René Descartes, in 1637, famously stated, “Cogito, ergo sum” – “I think, therefore I am” – emphasizing that the ability to doubt reality is proof of one’s existence, at least in some form. While Vopson and other proponents of the theory do not deny our existence, they question the nature of the reality we live in, suggesting it could be artificial or programmed.

While Vopson’s interpretation of biblical texts may not convince everyone, it has undoubtedly sparked new interest in both the simulation hypothesis and its potential theological ramifications. As advancements in AI and virtual reality continue to blur the lines between the real and the simulated, the question of whether we are living in a digital creation seems increasingly relevant.

Professor Vopson's work bridges the gap between ancient religious teachings and cutting-edge scientific theories, posing questions about the nature of existence that have captivated human curiosity for millennia.

