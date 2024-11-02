Are ghosts for real or its just hallucination? Experts reveal startling real causes for paranormal sights

Surveys suggest one in five people report having seen a ghostly figure, and one in ten claim to have directly communicated with the dead. Yet, could these eerie experiences have a more grounded explanation? Find out in this story.

Creaking floors, sounds echoing in the darkness, and an unsettling feeling that someone—or something—is watching you. For many, these spine-chilling experiences are more than just tales told in whispers. More surprising, surveys suggest one in five people report having seen a ghostly figure, and one in ten claim to have directly communicated with the dead. Yet, could these eerie experiences have a more grounded explanation?

According to Daily Mail, scientists propose an intriguing link to sleep paralysis, a condition that might account for many tales of hauntings. As described by the NHS, sleep paralysis leaves a person unable to move or speak as they hover between sleep and wakefulness. Occurring during REM sleep—the stage where the brain is vividly active—sleep paralysis can spark intense dreams.

Those suffering from the condition often report sensations of chest pressure and even nightmarish hallucinations of shadowy figures, giving rise to supernatural interpretations across cultures. Historically known as "old hag syndrome," this experience was once attributed to witch-like spirits pinning down their victims.

Also read: Can facing fear feal good? The Science behind chills and thrills at haunted houses & horror films

Science, while unable to explain the precise cause, notes that sleep paralysis is notably common among those dealing with insomnia, PTSD, and anxiety, adding an unsettling layer to these haunting experiences.

Another real-world cause could be far more worrying: carbon monoxide. This odorless, invisible gas, often released by malfunctioning appliances, is a known poison that can induce symptoms from confusion to vivid hallucinations. Medical experts as early as the 1920s linked carbon monoxide exposure to eerie experiences often described as ghost sightings.

Additionally, research suggests that certain brain anomalies might also play a role. A fascinating case study in 2017 involved a 26-year-old epilepsy patient undergoing experimental treatment with electrodes implanted in his brain. When scientists at New York's National Center for Adaptive Neurotechnologies stimulated his fusiform face area (FFA), a region associated with facial recognition, he reported chilling visions. “Your face changed completely,” he told one researcher, unable to shake off the haunting illusion that those around him were morphing into cartoon-like figures with altered features.

Further experiments revealed similar sensations in another epilepsy patient, a 22-year-old woman, who reported feeling a spectral presence behind her when specific areas of her brain were stimulated. Such findings are echoed in the experiences of nearly half of those with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological condition often accompanied by ghostly visions.

But even without scientific probes, many report ghostly voices during profound grief. Recent studies highlight how grieving individuals may "hear" the voice of a deceased loved one. Psychologists attribute this phenomenon to "schemas"—mental structures that help us organize life based on past routines. In relationships, partners become so accustomed to each other’s presence that, after death, their presence feels hauntingly real.

So, if you catch a glimpse of a figure in the shadows or hear a familiar voice, don’t fear—it might be your brain, a hidden gas leak, or the mysteries of sleep at work. However, while science may have explanations for ghost sightings, it doesn’t entirely rule out what lies beyond our understanding.

