Another South Korean flight faces landing gear trouble day after fatal crash killing 179 people

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 returned to Seoul's Gimpo Airport after a landing gear issue was detected shortly after takeoff.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Seoul: South Korea's aviation industry is reeling after a devastating plane crash on Sunday, which killed 179 people, and a new incident on Monday involving a Jeju Air flight.

The latest incident occurred when Jeju Air Flight 7C101, a Boeing 737-800, took off from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport bound for Jeju island. Shortly after departure, the aircraft's monitoring system detected a landing gear issue, prompting the captain to communicate with ground control.

"Shortly after takeoff, a signal indicating a landing gear issue was detected on the aircraft's monitoring system," Song Kyung-hoon, head of the management support office at Jeju Air, told the media.

Despite resolving the issue, the decision was made to return to the airport for a thorough inspection. The plane landed safely at 7:25 am, with all passengers and crew accounted for.

This incident comes on the heels of Sunday's tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216, also a Boeing 737-800, which crashed while attempting to land at Muan airport, killing 179 people.

In response to these incidents, the South Korean government has announced plans to conduct a special inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800 planes in operation in the country. US investigators, possibly including representatives from Boeing, will join the probe into Sunday's crash.

"We are reviewing plans to conduct a special inspection on B737-800 aircraft," said Joo Jong-wan, head of the aviation policy bureau at the South Korean transport ministry. "We will implement rigorous aviation safety inspections in response to these incidents."

The incidents have raised concerns among passengers, with 21 passengers choosing not to board an alternate flight to Jeju, citing safety concerns and other reasons.

Jeju Air's fleet consists of 41 planes, including 39 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. 

