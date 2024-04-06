Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway

An Indian student in the US state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, according to India's Consulate in New York. This is the latest in a string of incidents that have affected the Indian-origin community in the US.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X. The consulate said that they continue to remain in touch with Gadde’s family in India.

The consulate stated, "Every assistance possible is being extended, including the earliest possible transportation of Mr. Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India."

Since the beginning of 2024, at least six fatalities of Indian and Indian-origin students have been recorded in the US, raising worries among the community as they observe a concerning increase in the frequency of assaults on Indian students.

Since the year's beginning, two Indian-American students have died: Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Purdue University student, was discovered dead in an Indiana nature preserve on February 5, and Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, was shot and killed in St. Louis, Missouri. Concerns have been raised when Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old IT professional of Indian descent, sustained potentially fatal injuries in an attack outside a restaurant in Washington.

In March, another Indian student, Mohammed Abdul Arafat, went missing from the Cleveland area under mysterious circumstances. His family then received a ransom call demanding payment for his release.