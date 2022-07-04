An ode to courage: Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed

Video of Ukrainian police officers singing the National Anthem at the Romaniv bridge that Russians bombed has gone viral.

Since 2015, July 4 every year has been observed as National Police Day in Ukraine. This year, however, the scenes in the country are grim even as Russian forces continue to wage war.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday also ordered his defence minister to continue the offensive in the eastern European nation after Moscow captured the city of Lysychansk.

Putin was shown on Russian TV calling on forces on other fronts to pursue their aims according to "previously approved plans". The capture means that the Luhansk region is now in Russian hands. However, despite the devastating Russian offensive launched in February, Ukrainians are unwilling to give up.

Even as soldiers move to new fortified positions, a video showcasing Ukrainian police officers singing the National Anthem at the Romaniv bridge that Russians bombed has gone viral across social media platforms.

Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, took to Twitter to post the moving video and wrote, "Their motto is to serve and protect. They are true Warriors who swore to defend #Ukraine until their last breath. Glory to Heroes! 🇺🇦 #UkraineWillWin"

Here's a look at the video that the Ukrainian patriot shared on National Police Day:

Following the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine, there was an urgent need to reform law enforcement structures, particularly the law enforcement system. In 2014, the concept of the Interior Ministry reform, which provided for creating the National Police, was presented. On July 2, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law "On the National Police".

According to the law, the main tasks of the National Police are implementing the state policy in the spheres of ensuring the protection of human rights and freedoms, interests of society and the state, combating crime, supporting public safety and order, providing services, as envisaged in the law, to individuals who require such assistance because of personal, economic, social or emergencies.

On July 4, 2015, the new Ukrainian police took the oath. The first city where the police started patrolling the streets was Kyiv.

Ukraine armed forces sing US national anthem on Independence Day

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Armed Forces released video footage singing the US national anthem in honour of Independence Day, as reported on July 4. On Twitter, the Ukrainian Air Force posted, "Happy Independence Day, #USA The singing of 🇺🇲 anthem by the military orchestra of #UAarmy."

On Sunday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged that Ukrainian forces would return to retake Lysychansk "thanks to the increased supply of modern weapons".

Russia has now bombarded cities in the neighbouring Donetsk region, with Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, in particular, being targeted. Together the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk form the industrial Donbas area.

Just before he launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin recognised all of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states. Russian proxy forces began an insurgency there in 2014 - the year Russia also annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Just over a week ago, Russian troops captured Severodonetsk - which Russian bombardment has reduced to ruins. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said it had raised the Ukrainian flag again on Snake Island. Russian troops left the tiny but strategic outcrop in the Black Sea last week.