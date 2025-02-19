Airbus tests double-decker economy seats: Game-changer or claustrophobic nightmare?

Spanish start-up Chaise Longue's double-decker airplane seat concept, now tested by Airbus, has sparked online debate. While promising more legroom and reclining comfort, its practicality remains uncertain as skepticism grows over its feasibility and passenger experience.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

Airbus is testing a revolutionary double-decker seating arrangement in collaboration with Spanish start-up Chaise Longue. The concept, designed by CEO Alejandro Núñez Vicente, aims to optimize cabin space while enhancing passenger comfort, according to a report in CNN.

The design: More seats, more legroom

The Chaise Longue concept removes overhead luggage compartments to accommodate two levels of seating. The top row offers greater recline and leg-stretching space, while the bottom row provides extra legroom. However, the lower level’s enclosed design has raised concerns about potential claustrophobia.

From student project to industry testing

Originally conceived as a university project, the idea gained traction after its debut at the 2023 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg. Since then, Chaise Longue has been refining the design, culminating in Airbus formally exploring its feasibility.

Mixed reactions: Innovation or inconvenience?

Social media users remain divided on the concept. Some appreciate the increased legroom, while others worry about the confined lower seats. One viral comment summed up a major concern: "No thanks. I don't want a fart in my face."

The road ahead: Realistic implementation?

While Airbus confirms it is in the early stages of testing, the company has provided no details on the potential timeline or cabin configuration. Whether this concept will revolutionize air travel or remain a futuristic dream is yet to be seen.

