'Act of terrorism': Pakistan PM, Army warn of strong action against protesters after Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's army has warned people protesting against former premier Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Sharif called the party workers' actions "unforgivable crimes" while the Army threatened action against demonstrators who attacked the army's properties and installations while raising "anti-army slogans".

It is reportedly said that the incumbent Pakistan PM on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against "state's enemies". In his address to the nation, Sharif came down heavily on the PTI, saying that "the miscreants will be dealt with iron hands. They will be punished according to the law".

He urged PTI protesters to stop all "anti-state activities" right away. The PTI workers, according to the Prime Minister, have accomplished in a few days what the nation's enemies could not in 75 years by staging violent protests.

He also asserted that the country was "rejecting anti-state agenda" and praised the military and law enforcement for exercising restraint in the face of violent protests. Instigating a "few hundred armed workers" to attack the Pakistan Army, the PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister claimed.

"They attacked sensitive property as if they were enemies. I have never seen such heartbreaking scenes," he remarked.

