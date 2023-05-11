Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Act of terrorism': Pakistan PM, Army warn of strong action against protesters after Imran Khan's arrest

    The Pakistan PM urged PTI protesters to stop all "anti-state activities" right away. The PTI workers, according to the Prime Minister, have accomplished in a few days what the nation's enemies could not in 75 years by staging violent protests.

    Act of terrorism Pakistan PM, Army warn of strong action against protesters after Imran Khan's arrest AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's army has warned people protesting against former premier Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Sharif called the party workers' actions "unforgivable crimes" while the Army threatened action against demonstrators who attacked the army's properties and installations while raising "anti-army slogans".

    It is reportedly said that the incumbent Pakistan PM on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against "state's enemies". In his address to the nation, Sharif came down heavily on the PTI, saying that "the miscreants will be dealt with iron hands. They will be punished according to the law".

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far

    He urged PTI protesters to stop all "anti-state activities" right away. The PTI workers, according to the Prime Minister, have accomplished in a few days what the nation's enemies could not in 75 years by staging violent protests.

    He also asserted that the country was "rejecting anti-state agenda" and praised the military and law enforcement for exercising restraint in the face of violent protests. Instigating a "few hundred armed workers" to attack the Pakistan Army, the PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister claimed.

    "They attacked sensitive property as if they were enemies. I have never seen such heartbreaking scenes," he remarked.

    Imran Khan's arrest: Pakistan army deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far AJR

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far

    PM Modi's visit to United States is historic: Indian envoy to US

    PM Modi's visit to United States in June historic: Indian envoy to US

    China latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    China's latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House snt

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House

    Imran Khan arrest Pakistan army deployed in Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order gcw

    Imran Khan's arrest: Pakistan army deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order

    Recent Stories

    Scarlett Johansson spills beans on making an immediate trip to see Marvel star Jeremy Renner; know details vma

    Scarlett Johansson spills beans on making an immediate trip to see Marvel star Jeremy Renner; know details

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far AJR

    Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan; what we know so far

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally opens up on his 'friendship' with Kantara star Rishab Shetty; know more vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally opens up on his 'friendship' with Kantara star Rishab Shetty; know more

    Punjab 2 detained after another blast near Golden Temple, third in a week AJR

    Punjab: 2 detained after another blast near Golden Temple, third in a week

    Is BTS star Jimin collaborating with Jin and Suga for something exciting? Know details vma

    Is BTS star Jimin collaborating with Jin and Suga for something exciting? Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon