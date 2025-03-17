9 months in space, only $1,148 extra? Here's NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's pay breakdown

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore spent over nine months in space instead of an eight-day mission, earning their GS-15 salary but just $1,148 extra in incidentals. Their return aboard SpaceX Dragon is set for March 19.

9 months in space, only $1,148 extra? Here's how much NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore earned ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams embarked on what was originally planned as an eight-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). However, due to unforeseen technical issues, their mission extended beyond nine months.

As they prepare to return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule no earlier than March 19, their compensation for the prolonged stay has sparked widespread interest.

No overtime for astronauts despite extended ISS mission

Unlike many professions, astronauts do not receive overtime pay for extended missions, says a report in The Times of India. Retired NASA astronaut Cady Coleman explained that astronauts are federal employees, meaning all the time they spend in space is considered part of their regular duties, with no extra compensation for longer missions.

Astronauts continue receiving their standard salaries while NASA covers their living expenses aboard the ISS. Additionally, they receive a small daily stipend for incidentals, which has historically been around $4 per day (approximately ₹347).

For comparison, during her 159-day mission in 2010-11, Coleman received $636 (over ₹55,000) in incidental pay. Based on the same calculation, Williams and Wilmore—who have now spent over 287 days in space—will receive approximately $1,148 (around ₹1 lakh) each in additional compensation.

Also read: Who has spent the most time aboard ISS? Meet 4 NASA astronauts who outlasted Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's GS-15 pay and total earnings for the mission

Both astronauts fall under the GS-15 pay grade, the highest level in the General Schedule (GS) system for US federal employees. The annual salary for GS-15 employees ranges between $125,133 and $162,672 (approximately ₹1.08 crore to ₹1.41 crore).

For their extended nine-month stay aboard the ISS, their prorated salary is estimated to be between $93,850 and $122,004 (approximately ₹81 lakh to ₹1.05 crore). Adding the $1,148 in incidental pay, their total earnings for the mission will likely range from $94,998 to $123,152 (approximately ₹82 lakh to ₹1.06 crore).

NASA clarifies: Astronauts were not 'stranded' in space

Despite their prolonged stay, NASA has emphasized that Williams and Wilmore were not "stranded" on the ISS. The astronauts remained actively engaged in ongoing research and operations, contributing to the space station’s mission.

The technical issues delaying their return stemmed from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which was initially expected to bring them back to Earth. However, following multiple reschedules, NASA recently approved a relief mission, sending a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 7:03 pm ET on Friday (4:33 am IST). The rocket carried a Dragon spacecraft, which successfully docked with the ISS at 10 am.

Also read: NASA confirms astronauts' return date to Earth, splashdown expected off Florida coast; Read

The Dragon spacecraft is part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission, which also brought four new crew members to the ISS: NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.

Astronauts' return date set for March 19

NASA has confirmed that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth no earlier than March 19, with splashdown expected off the Florida coast. Live coverage of their departure will begin with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 10:45 pm EDT on March 17 (8:30 am IST, March 18).

As the astronauts prepare to conclude their unexpectedly long stay, their journey raises key discussions about the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and the financial implications for those who dedicate themselves to space exploration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US President Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast on 'Truth Social'

US President Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast on 'Truth Social'

Who has spent the most time aboard ISS? Meet 4 NASA astronauts who outlasted Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore shk

Who has spent the most time aboard ISS? Meet 4 NASA astronauts who outlasted Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore

NASA confirms astronauts' sunita williams butch wilmore return date to Earth march 18, splashdown expected off Florida coast anr

NASA confirms astronauts' return date to Earth, splashdown expected off Florida coast; Read

53 dead in US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis; UN calls for restraint anr

53 dead in US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis; UN calls for restraint

Balochistan journalist who alleged Pakistan army intimidation goes missing; "forcibly disappeared," claim rights activists ddr

Baloch journo who alleged Pak army intimidation goes missing, rights activists allege enforced disappearance

Recent Stories

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH) shk

'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH)

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

Rajinikanth Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates RBA

Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Recent Videos

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

Video Icon
AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Video Icon
Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Video Icon
Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Video Icon
'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon