4 scandals that forced UK PM Boris Johnson to exit

Boris Johnson announced his resignation from the post of UK PM on Thursday, ending his scandal-plagued reign in less than three years. Johnson had no option but to resign after many high-profile members of his cabinet resigned in protest this week over his treatment of government employees' misconduct charges. Several more members of his government have also resigned.

1. The name "Partygate" was developed to allude to a controversy involving government parties, including some hosted in Johnson's own Downing Street office, that were discovered to have breached rigorous COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Johnson was fined by police for attending a birthday party, and he was compelled to apologise to Queen Elizabeth after it was revealed that Downing Street personnel had partied on the night.

2. A senior former civil servant said that Johnson's office provided incorrect information regarding previous sexual harassment charges against MP Christopher Pincher, prompting mass resignations from the government this week.

Johnson named Pincher as deputy chief whip in February, giving him responsibility for the well-being of fellow Conservative legislators. Pincher was suspended from the party last week after admitting to making other individuals uncomfortable following a boozy night out. Pincher had previously been accused of sexual harassment, it was later revealed.

3. Other scandals involving MPs accused of sexual impropriety have plagued Johnson's Conservatives, including two that resulted in members quitting. In both cases, the Conservatives were defeated in special elections last month to replace them.

Imran Ahmad Khan, a conservative legislator, resigned after being found guilty of sexually abusing a 15-year-old child. Another Conservative congressman, Neil Parish, resigned after confessing to seeing pornography on his phone in the House of Commons twice in "a moment of craziness."

4.Johnson has also faced concerns over who paid for a pricey refurbishment of his Downing Street residence and an expensive trip to a private Caribbean island. Last year, a torrent of sleaze claims surfaced, mostly involving multiple Conservative politicians with rich second jobs who may have violated lobbying regulations.

