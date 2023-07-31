Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    30-year-old Daredevil, known for high-rise stunts, dies after falling from 68th floor in Hong Kong

    French daredevil Remi Lucidi, known for his extreme sports, was tragically found dead after falling off the 68-story Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong.  Presently, the official cause of his untimely demise has not been released by the authorities.

    30 year old Daredevil known for high rise stunts dies after falling from 68th floor in hong kong report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    A French man who is known for extreme sports is dead after falling off the 68th-story of Hong Kong residential. Remi Lucidi, 30, was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when the man fell according to the South China Morning Post. Lucidi, known online as Remi Enigma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Various media reports claims that Lucidi collapsed while ascending the Tregunter Tower complex. At the scene, the daredevil was pronounced dead. He is thought to have become stuck outside of the apartment on the top level, furiously banging on a window and startled a maid within. The man reportedly lost his balance and fell to his death, according to accounts in the media.

    Also Read | Explained: How the Cuba-Belarus bonhomie suits Russia and its war

    As per Hong Kong officials, Lucidi was seen at the building at around 6 pm and he told the security guard at the gate that he has come to visit a friend on the 40th floor.

    CCTV footage captured Lucidi entering the building on the 49th floor before ascending the stairs to the top of the structure. People claim that the man was nowhere to be located but that a hatch leading to the roof was open. However, he was seen alive at 7.38 pm, tapping on the window of the complex's penthouse, which prompted a maid in the apartment to call the police.

    According to media accounts, Lucidi was reportedly stuck outside the penthouse and was pounding on the glass for assistance when he lost his footing. At the site, the authorities discovered Lucidi's camera, which had films of his high-rise acts. The official cause of death has not been disclosed by the police.

    Also Read | 'War is returning to Russia': Ukraine President Zelenskyy's warning after Moscow drone strike - WATCH

    A photo posted on the Frenchman’s Instagram page just five days ago was captioned “Hong Kong” and showed a photo taken from Times Square in Causeway Bay. On Saturday, several social media users left “rest in peace” messages in the comments section.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion Ukraine war Cuba-Belarus bonhomie suits Russia and its war

    Explained: How the Cuba-Belarus bonhomie suits Russia and its war

    War is returning to Russia Ukraine President Zelenskyy's warning after Moscow drone strike - WATCH snt

    'War is returning to Russia': Ukraine President Zelenskyy's warning after Moscow drone strike - WATCH

    WATCH Horrifying videos of deadly blast at political party's meeting in Pakistan's Bajaur goes viral snt

    Deadly bomb blast at political gathering rocks Pakistan's Bajaur; horrifying videos go viral (WATCH)

    Guitar tabla speakers and more go up in flames in Taliban bonfire; deem music 'immoral' in Afghanistan snt

    Guitar, tabla, speakers and more go up in flames in Taliban bonfire; deem music 'immoral' in Afghanistan

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision anr

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision

    Recent Stories

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Disha Vakani is returning as 'Dayaben'; read details RBA

    'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Disha Vakani is returning as 'Dayaben'; read details

    Entertainment Athiya Shetty mesmerises as showstopper at Indian Couture Week 2023, earns praise from husband KL Rahulosf

    Athiya Shetty mesmerises as showstopper at Indian Couture Week 2023, earns praise from husband KL Rahul

    Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep anr

    Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep

    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court hearing today gcw

    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

    Monsoon season: Know how to keep your mattress fresh during rainy season RBA

    Monsoon season: Know how to keep your mattress fresh during rainy season

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon