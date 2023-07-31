30-year-old Daredevil, known for high-rise stunts, dies after falling from 68th floor in Hong Kong

French daredevil Remi Lucidi, known for his extreme sports, was tragically found dead after falling off the 68-story Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong. Presently, the official cause of his untimely demise has not been released by the authorities.

Various media reports claims that Lucidi collapsed while ascending the Tregunter Tower complex. At the scene, the daredevil was pronounced dead. He is thought to have become stuck outside of the apartment on the top level, furiously banging on a window and startled a maid within. The man reportedly lost his balance and fell to his death, according to accounts in the media.

As per Hong Kong officials, Lucidi was seen at the building at around 6 pm and he told the security guard at the gate that he has come to visit a friend on the 40th floor.

CCTV footage captured Lucidi entering the building on the 49th floor before ascending the stairs to the top of the structure. People claim that the man was nowhere to be located but that a hatch leading to the roof was open. However, he was seen alive at 7.38 pm, tapping on the window of the complex's penthouse, which prompted a maid in the apartment to call the police.

According to media accounts, Lucidi was reportedly stuck outside the penthouse and was pounding on the glass for assistance when he lost his footing. At the site, the authorities discovered Lucidi's camera, which had films of his high-rise acts. The official cause of death has not been disclosed by the police.

A photo posted on the Frenchman’s Instagram page just five days ago was captioned “Hong Kong” and showed a photo taken from Times Square in Causeway Bay. On Saturday, several social media users left “rest in peace” messages in the comments section.