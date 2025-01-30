"Why didn't it turn?": Trump questions helicopter's lack of evasive action in Washington DC plane collision

Many have voiced their concerns about the devastating mid-air collision near Washington DC and questioned the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. US President Donald Trump is one among those people who thinks there is more to the incident and in a post on his Truth Social platform, he expressed his disbelief that the US Army Black Hawk helicopter didn't take evasive action despite the American Airlines passenger jet's "blazing" lights.

The collision, which resulted in at least 19 deaths, occurred when the American Airlines plane carrying over 60 people crashed into the Potomac River while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan airport. Trump pointed out that the plane was on a routine approach path, while the helicopter was heading straight for it, and wondered why the control tower didn't intervene to prevent the collision.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane," Trump posted on X.

Trump's remarks have sparked a wider discussion about aviation safety and the role of air traffic control. Some have criticized Trump's hiring freeze on air traffic controllers, implemented just days before the incident, as a contributing factor to the tragedy. Others have defended the President's actions, arguing that there is no direct link between the hiring freeze and the collision.

A commercial airliner beings operated by PSA for American Airlines collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, resulting in a crash into the Potomac River.

The collision involved a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, flying under American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 Army Blackhawk helicopter, both of which crashed near the airport. Rescue teams are working overnight to locate as many as 60 people potentially involved in the incident.

As per reports, American Airlines Flight 5342 with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, had departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter that came out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to a US defense official.

Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and issued a statement from the White House, expressing condolences for the victims of the crash. "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," he said.



Sources reported that the crash occurred just off the runways of Ronald Reagan National Airport, with debris scattered across the Potomac River. In response to the collision, all air traffic, including takeoffs and landings, at Reagan National was halted, according to airport officials.

