    Voting for PTI would be voting for Zardari: Shehbaz Sharif's post resurfaces as same leader elected President

    In an electoral triumph, Asif Ali Zardari has emerged victorious once again in the presidential elections, securing a second term in office. The political landscape witnesses the return of Zardari with the help of the PMLN-PPP alliance.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    Pakistan National Assembly elected its 14th President in the form of Asif Ali Zardari who has become the first civilian in Pakistan to become President for the second time. However, an old tweet from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has gone viral targeting Zardari and the PTI party.

    Shehbaz Sharif made a tweet in 2018 warning Pakistani people that voting for Imran Khan's PTI would mean voting for Asif Ali Zardari in the national assembly. The then Punjab Chief Minister took a shot at PTI and PPP who were in the opposition ahead of the fresh elections.

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has now dug up Sharif's old tweet exposing the hypocrisy. This came after the Pakistan Prime Minister through the PMLN-PPP alliance fielded Asif Ali Zardari for the Presidential race. PTI shared a still from today's vote in the national assembly where the Prime Minister was casting his ballot.

    The tweet caption from Imran Khan's party read, “This is you voting for Zardari as President?” thus tagging the 2018 tweet of Shehbaz Sharif. The event of politics is backed by the quote that there are no permanent enemies and friends in politics which is seen in the PMLN-PPP alliance.

    PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari won 255 votes while opposition candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai received 119 votes. The PMLN-PPP alliance is comfortably placed as they now have power in the national assembly, Punjab, and Sindh making it extremely powerful and viable for making sweeping decisions.

