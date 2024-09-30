'Turned Palestine into gas chamber:' Mehbooba Mufti slams Netanyahu as 'Biggest Terrorist' post-Hitler (WATCH)

In a scathing attack, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday fiercely condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, branding him as the "biggest terrorist" in the world today. In a bold comparison during her interview with news agency PTI, Mufti likened Netanyahu to the infamous German dictator Adolf Hitler, accusing him of creating "gas chambers" out of Palestine and Lebanon, where she claims thousands have perished under his reign.

“I think after Hitler, Hitler had built chambers to kill people, in which he used to kill Jews, but he has turned Palestine into a gas chamber. He has turned Lebanon into a gas chamber where people are killed in thousands," the PDP leader remarked, drawing a chilling parallel between Netanyahu’s policies and the horrors of the Holocaust.

Mufti did not hold back in her disapproval of India’s evolving relationship with Israel, criticizing the current government’s stance. She highlighted that historically, India, under the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, had always stood with Palestine. "I think our country's relationship with such a person, who stood with Palestine from the very beginning, giving them weapons or taking weapons from them, supplying them drones so that they can use them against Palestine, is wrong," she declared, expressing her unease over India’s increasing defense collaborations with Israel.

The PDP chief also took a strong jab at the BJP for its criticism of her support for Palestine, while recalling their backing of the convicts in the notorious Kathua case. "Those convicts are today serving their sentences. I had to remove two of their ministers for supporting the rapists," she reminded, referencing her tough stance during the fallout from the Kathua rape case.

Mufti went on to accuse the BJP of lacking understanding about the "long struggle of Nasrallah for the people of Palestine," urging them to witness the widespread support for the "martyr" in cities like Lucknow, and rethink their stance. Her words follow the recent death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, an event that prompted her to cancel her election campaign in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon.

On Saturday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that Nasrallah, along with Ali Karaki, Hezbollah's Southern Front commander, and other high-ranking figures, were killed in a targeted strike at Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut. “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,” the IDF stated, underscoring the significance of his demise.

