Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Traffic jam' on Mt. Everest: Viral video leaves Internet shocked, 2 climbers feared dead (WATCH)

    A viral video by Rajan Dwivedi shows climbers waiting in line on Mount Everest amid recent tragedies, including the deaths of Daniel Paterson and his Sherpa from falling ice. Dwivedi highlights Everest's harsh conditions and overcrowding. Despite risks, many attempt the climb, leading to severe injuries and environmental concerns over the mountain's popularity.

    'Traffic jam' on Mt. Everest: Viral video leaves Internet shocked, 2 climbers feared dead (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 27, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    A video showing a long line of climbers on Mount Everest has gone viral on social media. The video, posted on Instagram by Rajan Dwivedi on May 20, depicts climbers waiting in a single-file line, attempting to reach the summit. This comes in the wake of a tragic incident where British climber Daniel Paterson and his Nepali Sherpa, Pastenji, were struck by falling ice while descending from the summit.

    Dwivedi captioned his post with a stark reminder of Everest's challenges. "Mount Everest is not a joke and is, in fact, quite a serious climb," he wrote. He highlighted three particularly difficult sections: the Khumbu Icefalls, the climb from Camp 3 to Camp 4, and the final push from Camp 4 to the summit in the death zone. These areas are notorious for their harsh conditions, including frigid air and dangerous ice.

    Everest to Elbrus: 7 highest peaks of each of the continents

    Approximately 500 amateur climbers, attempt to summit Everest each year. Of these, about 250 to 300 succeed. Since the first ascent in May 1953, around 7,000 people have reached the top. However, many climbers suffer from severe injuries like frostbite and snow blindness, which often go unreported.

    Dwivedi's video captures the congestion on the mountain, with climbers negotiating the narrow, single-rope line both up and down the peak. The main reason for such traffic is the limited weather windows that climbers must use to avoid the powerful jet streams, which can reach speeds of 100-240 mph. Dwivedi described his descent as a nightmare, exhausted while facing an uphill traffic jam of climbers.

    Viral photo shows Mt. Everest ‘Traffic Jam’, Bengalurean by heart says it’s ‘Silkboard or Saki Naka’

    Tragically, Daniel Paterson, 39, and his guide Pastenji Sherpa, 23, are feared dead after being hit by falling ice near the Hillary Step, a steep vertical rock face close to the summit. They were part of a group that reached the peak on Tuesday but have not been heard from since. The company that organized the expedition stated that the men likely fell towards the Tibet side through a steep vertical drop.

    Paterson had taken on the challenge to raise money for the family of a gym member who recently died from cancer.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal vkp

    22-year-old serial killer inspired by KGF movie sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal

    Live in fear, forced to flee Pakistani Christian lambasts state inaction after Sargodha mob attack (WATCH) snt

    'Live in fear, forced to flee': Pakistani Christian lambasts state inaction after Sargodha mob attack (WATCH)

    Kerala man on death row in Saudi jail: Over Rs 47 crore raised via crowdfunding campaign for Abdul Rahim's release anr

    Kerala man in Saudi jail: Over Rs 47 crore raised via crowdfunding campaign for Abdul Rahim's release

    BREAKING Papua New Guinea reports over 2,000 people buried alive in massive landslide snt

    Papua New Guinea reports over 2,000 people buried alive in massive landslide, calls for international aid

    Hamas launches 'big missile attack' towards Tel Aviv for first time in months gcw

    Hamas launches 'big missile attack' towards Tel Aviv for first time in months

    Recent Stories

    Pune Porsche crash case: Teen driver's father accused of forgery, conspiracy, and evidence destruction AJR

    BREAKING | Pune Porsche crash: Teen driver's father accused of forgery, conspiracy, and evidence destruction

    Agra to Jaisalmer: 7 oldest forts of India you MUST visit ATG

    Agra to Jaisalmer: 7 oldest forts of India you MUST visit

    Football Pep Guardiola is expected to end his era of unparalleled success at Manchester City next summer osf

    Pep Guardiola is expected to end his era of unparalleled success at Manchester City next summer

    Cinnamon to Parsley: 7 herbs and spices that are good for eyesight ATG EAI

    Cinnamon to Parsley: 7 herbs and spices that are good for eyesight

    Dhadak 2': Karan Johar shares first look; Tripti Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in sequel - WATCH ATG

    'Dhadak 2': Karan Johar shares first look; Tripti Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in sequel - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon