    ‘Rocket launched by Hamas group landed 1 km away from us…’ Udupi nurse working in Israel explains scenario

    Pramila Prabhu, a nurse from Herga village near Udupi working in Tel Aviv, Israel, described the tense situation after a rocket attack by Hamas terrorists. She shared her experience witnessing rocket strikes and expressed concern for the safety of the people. Pramila and fellow Indians have informed the Indian Embassy and expect government support.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Pramila Prabhu, a nurse from Herga village near Udupi, who works in Tel Aviv, Israel, described the tense situation after a rocket attack by Hamas terrorists. She revealed that a rocket had fallen just 1 km away from their area, causing no casualties. Pramila shared her experience, saying they witnessed about 900 rockets in the sky during a recent attack, and the city of Tel Aviv was under a red alert.

    In a conversation with a Kannada daily over the phone, Pramila explained that they were still uncertain about what might happen after dark on Sunday. She mentioned that a technical system sounded a siren 15 seconds before each rocket strike, and the city had underground bunkers where people sought refuge when the sirens went off.

    Explainer: Why are so many Palestinians in Israeli jails and how many are currently detained?

    While rockets occasionally came from that direction in the past, the recent attack marked the first time they encountered such a large number of rockets causing casualties. Pramila expressed her concern about the situation and the safety of the people.

    According to the information Pramila received, more than 600 elderly individuals, children, and women have already lost their lives in the attacks, with over 300 people missing, including abducted children. She noted that the situation primarily targeted Israel's Jewish population.

    Explained: Will oil price increase if Israel-Hamas war intensifies?

    Despite the reports of significant damage in the border areas and flight cancellations, Pramila and her fellow Indians have provided their information to the Indian Embassy and assured that they are safe. They expect full support from the Government of India in these trying times.

    Pramila, who has worked as a nurse in Tel Aviv for six years, has her husband and two children in town, and they maintain constant contact. Her younger sister, Praveena, also works as a nurse in Jerusalem, and Pramila mentioned that the situation there is currently under control.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
