'NOBODY getting off the hook': Trump's warning sparks fresh tariffs fear, more pressure on China, tech sector

US President Donald Trump on Sunday made it clear that no nation least of all China would escape the wrath of his aggressive tariff onslaught.

Taking to social media, Trump blasted claims that his administration had carved out exemptions for certain tech imports, branding the reports as fabrications. “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances… especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” he declared with characteristic flair.

Refuting widespread speculation around relaxed trade barriers, Trump clarified, “There was no Tariff ‘exception’ announced on Friday. These products are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket.’ The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it,” referring to tech items like smartphones and semiconductors that media reports suggested had been spared.

Amid market unease and criticism over the administration's shifting trade stance, Trump doubled down, announcing that a sweeping national security investigation would soon scrutinize semiconductors and “the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN.” He issued a stern warning, “We will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China.”

The President’s fierce rhetoric followed a week of mixed signals from the White House, which had momentarily appeared to soften its stance. In response, top aides and Cabinet members launched a coordinated media blitz on Sunday to project stability, even as Trump’s proclamations hinted at a more confrontational path.

Dismissing what critics labeled as concessions, Trump asserted that these were mere “reclassifications.” With nostalgic bravado, he added, “Those days are over!” - a reference to decades of trade practices he believes crippled American industries.

He then invoked his signature vision of national revival, promising that the looming “Golden Age of America” would usher in sweeping tax cuts, deregulation, job creation, and a resurgence in homegrown manufacturing.

“Our Country will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he wrote. “We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The previous week saw Trump's administration pitch a sweeping 10% universal tariff on most imports — along with a staggering 145% levy on Chinese goods.

