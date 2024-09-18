'Modi is a fantastic man': Donald Trump looking forward to meet PM during his US visit next week (WATCH)

Former US President Donald Trump said that he would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week during his US visit and praised him by saying that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fantastic man".

Former US President Donald Trump said that he would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week during his US visit and praised him by saying that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fantastic man". While the Republican presidential candidate slammed India as an "abuser" on the issue of import tariffs, he described PM Modi as a "fantastic man".

Speaking on Tuesday at his first public appearance following the recent apparent assassination attempt, Trump said, “He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Prime Minister Modi, he’s fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic."

"...These people, the sharpest people. They are not a little bit backwards. You know the expression. They are not. They are at the top of their game and they use it against us. India is very tough..," Trump further said at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan.

Also read: 'If not for Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH)

PM Modi to visit US next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a crucial visit to the United States, with a packed schedule from September 21st to 24, 2024. The visit kicks off with the highly anticipated QUAD Summit in Delaware, followed by a series of important engagements in New York City, including speaking at the Summit for Future, meetings with global CEOs, diaspora events, and bilateral discussions with world leaders.

PM Modi will then travel to New York and address a mega community event in Long Island on September 22.

Latest Videos