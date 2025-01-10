'Clearly i need to switch...': Elon Musk admits to 'having a drinking problem' in X post; netizens react

Elon Musk shared a candid photo of his nightstand filled with Diet Coke, humorously admitting to a "drinking problem."

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Tesla boss Elon Musk once again delighted his followers with a glimpse into his personal life. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla and SpaceX chief shared an image of his bedside table, which resembled a makeshift altar dedicated to his favorite drink—Diet Coke.

The candid photo revealed a chaotic scene- multiple cans of Diet Coke strewn across the table, accompanied by a glass of water, a pair of headphones, and a pair of black boots strategically placed on the floor. Musk, never one to shy away from a witty quip, captioned the post with a playful admission, “I have a drinking problem.”

In a follow-up post, Musk poked fun at his soda habit once more, suggesting an upgrade to his soft drink preferences. “Clearly, I need to switch to glass bottle DC,” he remarked, hinting at the classic glass-bottled version of the beverage.

The posts, as expected, sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans and critics alike chiming in on Musk’s unique bedside arrangement and his unapologetic love for Diet Coke. 

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Elon Musk expressed his love for Diet Coke. In the past, he has openly admitted to enjoying the beverage, even calling it ‘awesome’. He then said “"Diet Coke & Coke Zero are awesome. I don’t care if drinking gallons of it shaves a bit of life off. Worth it.”

The 53-year-old tech billionaire shared another image of his bedside table with guns and Diet Coke cans on display.

He shared a post on X on November 28, 2022 when he captioned the picture, "My bedside table”. It featured two guns, four cans for caffeinefree Diet Coke, and a recreation of Emanuel Leutze's painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

