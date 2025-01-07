'Canada should join US as 51st state': Trump reacts after Justin Trudeau steps down

US President-elect Donald Trump suggested Canada should become the 51st state following Justin Trudeau's resignation. Trump argued that merging would eliminate tariffs, lower taxes, and boost security. This idea isn't new, as Trump has previously proposed Canada joining the US due to economic and political challenges.

Hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, US President-elect Donald Trump took to social media with his long-standing suggestion: that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. Trudeau, 53, resigned under pressure from his Liberal Party amidst growing unpopularity and internal division. He stated he would remain as a caretaker prime minister until the party selects a new leader, with general elections scheduled later this year.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump quickly seized the opportunity, suggesting that many Canadians might embrace the idea of merging with the US. "The United States can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned," Trump wrote.



Trump, 78, argued that such a merger would eliminate tariffs, reduce taxes, and ensure Canada's security in the face of potential threats from Russia and China. He boldly stated, "Together, what a great nation it would be!!!"

This isn't the first time Trump has raised the idea of Canada becoming part of the US. Following his November 5 electoral victory, he mentioned it during a meeting with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump had suggested that if Canada’s economy collapsed under US tariffs, it could merge with the US, with Trudeau potentially serving as the “governor.” Trudeau, however, had expressed concerns about how such tariffs would harm Canada’s economy.

In addition, Trump has made lighthearted remarks about Canada's future, including suggesting that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky could run for Prime Minister—or even become Canada's "governor." Over the years, Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade practices, particularly its trade deficit with the US and its handling of migrant issues.

Trudeau’s resignation marks the end of nearly a decade of leadership in Canada, during which he faced mounting challenges, including a decline in approval ratings and internal party division. His resignation comes at a time when US-Canada relations have been strained, largely due to economic and political issues.



Trump's suggestion that Canada could merge with the US may seem like a joke, but it reflects serious concerns about Canada’s economic policies and its ability to weather future challenges. In the past, Trump had threatened a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports unless they took stronger actions to curb migration and prevent fentanyl from entering the US.

Despite the controversial nature of Trump's comments, there has been little reaction from Canada regarding his latest proposal. Trump's remarks highlight his ongoing criticism of Canada’s trade practices and its position on border control, topics he has often raised during his political career.

