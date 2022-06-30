Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views

    A video of a young school kid performing magic in front of his friends is making rounds on the internet and has been viewed by around 50 million people on Instagram.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    There are tons of videos of people performing stage magic shows and street magic. They always leave us surprised and stunned with their incredible tricks. But it's more enjoyable when a kid performs such tricks on the crowd.

    In the video, a school kid can be seen standing between a group of kids in his class. The boy can be seen holding two tiny balls, apparently in his hand. He shows the trick to the crowd not once but twice, which surprises other kids. We don’t like to give away the surprise, so watch the video for yourself to see the trick.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sahil Saifi (@sahil.aazam)

    The stunning video was shared by a user on his Instagram and has gathered around 50 million views and over 5 million likes so far. The video also grabbed the eyeballs of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and the cricketer liked the video.

    Netizens were surprised to see the trick and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user said the trick is about speed, and the boy just rocked, while another said the boy has a good pace. The third user said he would be surprised to see what the boy will be capable of when he turns 18. The fourth user said kudos to the boy and urged the boy to keep on practising for more such tricks.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
