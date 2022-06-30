Watch: Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists

There is no shortage of people with creative talents, and the internet is the best place for their skills to showcase. People with outstanding skills and innovative thoughts always stun us. As each day passes, the number of such impressive videos is increasing, and netizens just love watching them.

Now such a creative video is doing rounds on social media, and netizens are immensely enjoying and left impressed with the man's creativity. The viral video shows a Tiktoker named Shaheel Shermont Flair from Fiji recreating fashion shows with hilarious twists and is making rounds on social media. Seeing Shaheel's ramp walk videos, netizens are not able to control their laughter.

ALSO READ: WATCH: CHOREOGRAPHER COUPLE DANCES TO 40 IPHONE TEXT TONES; NETIZENS IMPRESSED

In the video, the 24-year-old content creator shows him do ramp walk with household objects such as an iron door, ladder, table, wooden bench, chair and many other items. Shaheel does the walk by appearing from behind a wall, and the way through which he walks with a straight face is hilarious. The video leaves us curious about what he will be coming up with next. At one point, Shaheel can also be seen modelling with a girl lifted around his waist. We don't want to give away much; take a look for yourself:

Shaheel posts his ramp walk videos on TikTok as well as on his Instagram page. He has around 5,611 followers on his Instagram page, and his videos are too hilarious to watch. The laughable video that went viral was shared by a Twitter user named Dr Ajayita, who captioned the video by saying the video gives resemblances to most fashion shows these days. The video has gathered 7.8 million views and around 300K likes in just one day of being online. The numbers are still increasing steadily.

Netizens were left uncontrollably laughing after watching the video and expressing their opinions in the comment section. A user thanked him for the hilarious video as it made his day, while another said the video was too hilarious and asked to post more of such videos. Many people also loaded the comment section with heart and love emojis.

ALSO READ: Watch: 4-year-old boy's stunning skateboarding skills have left the internet impressed

ALSO READ: Watch: Elephant herd's Z+++ security to the newborn is winning the hearts of netizens