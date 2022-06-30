Watch: 4-year-old boy's stunning skateboarding skills have left the internet impressed

Children often surprise us with their unique and amazing skills. It is a fact that kids are fast learning and more creative than adults. Their quick adaptation to learning things is remarkable. Many videos prove that kids learn new skills very easily and perform them like a pro.

A video of a 4-year-old boy named Misha from Russia's Moscow has been going viral on the net. Reason? His impressive skateboarding skills are going viral over the internet, and netizens are loading with praises for the little champ.

In the stunning video, Misha can be seen showcasing his incredible skating skills on the streets of Moscow. A large crowd can be seen enjoying watching the skating event. Several other skateboarders are also performing at the event, but the little champ steals away the limelight with his amazing talent and cuteness. Misha comes up with a few incredible stunts, and it's hard to miss out. Take a look

The video was shared on Misha's Instagram page, which has 115K followers. Hundreds of videos on his Instagram page showcase his outstanding skating talent. The video has gathered around 18K views and 3,328 likes in just two days of being online.

Netizens were stunned watching his talent and loaded the comment section with their opinions and praises. A user said to attain such a level of skateboarding skills, one should have a lot of patience and determination, while another said the boy is a champ. A third user said that we do not doubt that he is talented, but the kind of confidence Misha has attained is only from his family, who supports and loves him so much. A fourth user stated that he couldn't wait to see him performing more significant events once Misha is grown up. Many others expressed their happiness through love, clap and heart emojis.

