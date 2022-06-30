Watch: Choreographer couple dances to 40 iPhone text tones; netizens impressed

A video of a choreographer couple dancing to each 40 iPhone text tone is going viral, and the internet just can't stop watching it.

There are tons of videos that showcase amazing dancing skills by people; each has its own beauty. Some dance moves can leave us stunned and mesmerised for hours. People always come up with various unique dances that win the hearts of millions.

But have you ever thought about seeing people dancing to our favourite iPhone text tones? Well, this couple made it possible. Yes, you heard it right! A video of a choreographer couple named Austin and Marideth Telenko dancing to each 40 iPhone text tone is going viral, and the internet just can't stop watching it.

In the viral video, Austin and Marideth Telenko can be seen showcasing different varieties of dance moves for each 40 iPhone text tone. The dance moves are so beautiful and synced that you will love to keep on watching them. We don't want to give away more to you; take a look at the amazing video for yourself:

The video was shared on the couple's official Instagram page, which has 986K followers. The page also has hundreds of fantastic dancing skill videos of the duo and can leave us delighted after watching each video. While sharing the video, the couple captioned it by saying that the video gives us a compilation of all 40 iPhone text tones.

The pleasing video has gathered more than 12 million views and around 2 lakh likes in just a few days of being online. The video made the internet delighted, and they loaded the comment section with their love and opinions. A user said his favourite dance was the last ring tone, while another said he would pay to watch these dance moves in a concert. A third user said the video was the most epic thing ever and urged the couple to do another video on various ring tones. Many others also expressed their reactions through love, heart or laughing emojis.

